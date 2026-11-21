ETV Bharat / state

NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against 14 Accused

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday ordered formal framing of charges against 14 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

Special judge of the Fast Track Court Ajay Gupta ordered daily hearing of the case from November 25. Earlier, all the accused were produced in the court on the day following which the judge ordered framing of charges against them under the Indian Judicial Code, Prevention of Corruption Act and Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act.

The accused against whom the court ordered formal framing of charges include Yash Yadav, Mangiwal Bival, Dinesh Bival, Vikas Bival, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjaylokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr. Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar and Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi.

The CBI had registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of BNS, sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 10, 3, 4, 5 and 11 of the Public Excesses (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act. During the hearing on the chargesheet, the CBI had said that the FIR was registered in the case on May 12, immediately after which an investigation was launched with the help of 72 officers and eight cyberforensic experts.