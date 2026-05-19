ETV Bharat / state

NEET Paper Leak 2026 Probe Points To Latur Pattern That Has Dominated Maharashtra's Educational System For Decades

Mumbai: The trail of the NEET (UG) 2026 paper leak case now points to the Latur pattern, which has long dominated the educational system in Maharashtra. This paper leak has impacted the future of nearly 2.3 million students across India.

Till now, the Central Bureau of Investigations CBI has arrested Professor P V Kulkarni, a chemistry professor from Pune, labelling him the alleged 'kingpin' of the operation. The CBI has also arrested Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Senior Botany Teacher and Manisha Waghmare, who ran a salon, from Pune. However, a key person was arrested from Latur, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, the founder of the Latur-based 'Renukai Chemistry Classes' (RCC), in connection with this case. RCC operates nine branches, including the one in Latur.

Latur has, for many decades, continued to maintain a dominant position due to the highly disciplined and systematic approach to academic preparation, called the Latur Pattern.

Latur Pattern

Latur city has been known for many decades as Maharashtra's educational hub. A rigorous exam-oriented study pattern that has been put in place since the time of Congress's late Vilasrao Deshmukh, a former Chief Minister whose constituency was Latur. Till the Latur Pattern was put in place, students from Mumbai always cracked the 10th and 12th state board examinations. However, after the Latur pattern was put in place, the picture changed, till even this year.

Students from interiors and rural areas began going to various educational institutions from this city and enrolled in many coaching classes. Under this system, students would begin preparing for the board examinations as early as the 8th or 9th grade. A strong emphasis was placed on weekly tests, mock examinations, and solving practice question papers.

Notably, the entire Class 10 syllabus is completed by January, leaving the remaining months exclusively for rigorous practice using past question papers. Students were required to solve question papers from previous years repeatedly and were made to memorise the answers to the frequently asked questions.

Coaching classes scam

The alleged network of private coaching classes involved in this paper leak scandal has now taken centre stage in the ongoing investigation. The trajectory of this probe suggests that the roots of the NEET paper leak lie firmly in Latur.

The toppers were churned out by a dozen every single year. The commercialisation of education has helped this very pattern to thrive on private coaching classes, making this a top city. It is preferred by youngsters for its educational method, which even the parents seem to prefer. The 'Latur Pattern' hasn't stopped at 12th grade and has now been extended to professional degree courses.

This is not a separate or distinct curriculum. It entails a meticulous and rigorous practice of the syllabus prescribed by the Maharashtra State Board, now the central examination test. Individual attention is accorded to every student. Now that the Latur Pattern has been linked to the NEET controversy, it has deeply disturbed the city’s academic community.