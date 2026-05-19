NEET Paper Leak 2026 Probe Points To Latur Pattern That Has Dominated Maharashtra's Educational System For Decades
Latur continues to maintain a dominant position due to the highly disciplined and systematic approach to academic preparation called the Latur pattern. Reports Prajakta Pol
Published : May 19, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Mumbai: The trail of the NEET (UG) 2026 paper leak case now points to the Latur pattern, which has long dominated the educational system in Maharashtra. This paper leak has impacted the future of nearly 2.3 million students across India.
Till now, the Central Bureau of Investigations CBI has arrested Professor P V Kulkarni, a chemistry professor from Pune, labelling him the alleged 'kingpin' of the operation. The CBI has also arrested Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Senior Botany Teacher and Manisha Waghmare, who ran a salon, from Pune. However, a key person was arrested from Latur, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, the founder of the Latur-based 'Renukai Chemistry Classes' (RCC), in connection with this case. RCC operates nine branches, including the one in Latur.
Latur has, for many decades, continued to maintain a dominant position due to the highly disciplined and systematic approach to academic preparation, called the Latur Pattern.
Latur Pattern
Latur city has been known for many decades as Maharashtra's educational hub. A rigorous exam-oriented study pattern that has been put in place since the time of Congress's late Vilasrao Deshmukh, a former Chief Minister whose constituency was Latur. Till the Latur Pattern was put in place, students from Mumbai always cracked the 10th and 12th state board examinations. However, after the Latur pattern was put in place, the picture changed, till even this year.
Students from interiors and rural areas began going to various educational institutions from this city and enrolled in many coaching classes. Under this system, students would begin preparing for the board examinations as early as the 8th or 9th grade. A strong emphasis was placed on weekly tests, mock examinations, and solving practice question papers.
Notably, the entire Class 10 syllabus is completed by January, leaving the remaining months exclusively for rigorous practice using past question papers. Students were required to solve question papers from previous years repeatedly and were made to memorise the answers to the frequently asked questions.
Coaching classes scam
The alleged network of private coaching classes involved in this paper leak scandal has now taken centre stage in the ongoing investigation. The trajectory of this probe suggests that the roots of the NEET paper leak lie firmly in Latur.
The toppers were churned out by a dozen every single year. The commercialisation of education has helped this very pattern to thrive on private coaching classes, making this a top city. It is preferred by youngsters for its educational method, which even the parents seem to prefer. The 'Latur Pattern' hasn't stopped at 12th grade and has now been extended to professional degree courses.
This is not a separate or distinct curriculum. It entails a meticulous and rigorous practice of the syllabus prescribed by the Maharashtra State Board, now the central examination test. Individual attention is accorded to every student. Now that the Latur Pattern has been linked to the NEET controversy, it has deeply disturbed the city’s academic community.
The Political Nexus Behind the NEET Paper Leak
Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJP spokesperson Ram Kulkarni launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over the NEET paper leak scandal.
"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has no moral right whatsoever to speak about the NEET examination paper leak issue," he asserted.
"The prime accused, Shivraj Motegaonkar, who has been ensnared by the CBI, is an active worker affiliated with the Congress party," Kulkarni claimed. He added, "Rahul Gandhi should accept moral responsibility for this scam and should seek the resignation of Amit Deshmukh."
Meanwhile, ETV Bharat reached out to Congress legislator Deshmukh for his reaction, through messages and calls, however, there was no response.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant criticised the BJP and said that fingers point to that party. "This scam has come to light in a BJP-ruled state. BJP workers and office-bearers have been implicated as accused in this scandal. Therefore, the BJP should not attempt to fling the mud that has been cast upon itself onto others," said Sawant.
Opposition targets BJP
It is alleged that the 2026 NEET paper leak has political connections involving private coaching classes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the names of several Congress leaders figure in this scandal. Conversely, opposition parties contend that individuals associated with the BJP, as seen in Kota, are involved in the paper leak even here in Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut took a shot at the Central and State governments, as well as the judiciary, over this issue. He launched a scathing attack on the BJP, addressing a range of topics—from the NEET paper leak to VIP security and the conduct of judges.
"The people behind the NEET paper leak are none other than those associated with the BJP. Who is currently in power at both the state and central levels? The BJP alone is responsible for this entire malpractice and for the suicides of three students that resulted from it," alleged Raut.
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