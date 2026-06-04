ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant's Suicide In Nagpur: Wadettiwar Slams Centre For Failing To Ensure Secure Exam Process

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the suicide of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant in Nagpur last month reportedly due to distress from having to appear for the test again.

Akanksha Chaturvedi had appeared for the NEET-UG exam on May 3. After the test, she was upbeat and confident that she would score good marks. But the cancellation of the exam following allegations of a paper leak dashed her hopes and left her anxious and upset, as per her family members.

Her family stumbled upon a note written by her, in which she apologised to them, saying she did not have the courage to appear for a retest of the medical entrance. There was "no guarantee" she would score good marks in the retest, she said in the note, adding she had "ruined everything" for them.

Her death reflects the failure of the country's examination system and the lack of accountability in the education sector, Wadettiwar said in a statement attacking the Union government.

"Akanksha's father, a farmer who had taken a loan under the Kisan Credit Card scheme and worked as a cook to support his family, had struggled for years to help his daughter pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. The irregularities in the NEET examination had undermined the aspirations of lakhs of students," he said while questioning the government's handling of the issue.