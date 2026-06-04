NEET Aspirant's Suicide In Nagpur: Wadettiwar Slams Centre For Failing To Ensure Secure Exam Process
The NEET aspirant's father said that the irregularities in the NEET examination had undermined the aspirations of lakhs of students
By PTI
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the suicide of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant in Nagpur last month reportedly due to distress from having to appear for the test again.
Akanksha Chaturvedi had appeared for the NEET-UG exam on May 3. After the test, she was upbeat and confident that she would score good marks. But the cancellation of the exam following allegations of a paper leak dashed her hopes and left her anxious and upset, as per her family members.
Her family stumbled upon a note written by her, in which she apologised to them, saying she did not have the courage to appear for a retest of the medical entrance. There was "no guarantee" she would score good marks in the retest, she said in the note, adding she had "ruined everything" for them.
Her death reflects the failure of the country's examination system and the lack of accountability in the education sector, Wadettiwar said in a statement attacking the Union government.
"Akanksha's father, a farmer who had taken a loan under the Kisan Credit Card scheme and worked as a cook to support his family, had struggled for years to help his daughter pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. The irregularities in the NEET examination had undermined the aspirations of lakhs of students," he said while questioning the government's handling of the issue.
The Centre has failed to ensure a transparent and secure examination process despite repeated concerns over paper leaks and examination-related irregularities, the Congress Legislature Party leader alleged.
While seeking accountability from the Union Education Ministry, he claimed inquiry committees and assurances had failed to address the concerns of students and parents.
On May 12, the National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG)-2026 held on May 3 after paper leak allegations. A re-examination was then scheduled for June 21. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test.
Akanksha, a native of Mauganj district in Madhya Pradesh, was preparing for the NEET at a coaching institute in Nagpur. After the announcement of cancellation of the May 3 exam, she was found hanging in her room in Nagpur on May 20.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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