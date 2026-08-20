'Will Become Doctor In Next Life': NEET Aspirants Dies By Suicide In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The deceased student has been identified as Suraj Subhash Shinde.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Widespread chaos surrounding the NEET exams had previously sparked major protests, particularly following incidents where students took their own lives. Yet, the sense of despair among students persists.
In a tragic incident at Khandala in Vaijapur taluka, a 19-year-old student preparing for the NEET exam died by suicide. The deceased student has been identified as Suraj Subhash Shinde.
Preliminary police investigations reveal that Suraj took this extreme step out of despair over securing low marks in the NEET exam.
In a note written before the suicide, he stated, "Sorry, Mom and Dad, I will definitely become a doctor for you in the next life. Take care and stay happy."
His family is devastated by this tragic turn of events.
Suraj, who hailed from a farming family in Khandala, was studying for the NEET exam at home.
As a religious festival was underway in the village, his family members had stepped out around 2:00 PM. Upon their return, they found the door open but Suraj was not found anywhere.
Attempts to contact him on his mobile phone proved futile as the device was switched off. A shocking reality came to light when his younger sister glanced into an upstairs room and saw that Suraj had died suicide.
She raised an alarm and alerted the family. Suraj was immediately rushed to the Vaijapur Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Vaijapur police station, and the police are conducting further investigations.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
Read More