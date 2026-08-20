ETV Bharat / state

'Will Become Doctor In Next Life': NEET Aspirants Dies By Suicide In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Widespread chaos surrounding the NEET exams had previously sparked major protests, particularly following incidents where students took their own lives. Yet, the sense of despair among students persists.

In a tragic incident at Khandala in Vaijapur taluka, a 19-year-old student preparing for the NEET exam died by suicide. The deceased student has been identified as Suraj Subhash Shinde.

Preliminary police investigations reveal that Suraj took this extreme step out of despair over securing low marks in the NEET exam.

In a note written before the suicide, he stated, "Sorry, Mom and Dad, I will definitely become a doctor for you in the next life. Take care and stay happy."

His family is devastated by this tragic turn of events.

Suraj, who hailed from a farming family in Khandala, was studying for the NEET exam at home.