NEET Aspirant From Bihar Falls Off Train In Rajasthan, Dies
Hostel warden told police Deepak Kumar was preparing for the medical entrance but was under stress for the last few days.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST
Bundi/Kota: A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Patna died after allegedly falling off a train in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Monday night, police said.
"The driver of a Delhi-Indore train alerted the control room at around 3:20 am about a boy falling off the train on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track near Keshoraipatan in Bundi. After this, Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspector Hariom reached the spot and took the injured boy to a hospital in Keshoraipatan for treatment," said RPF inspector CS Dawar.
The boy, identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Patna, was staying at a hostel in Indira Colony of Vigyan Nagar area in Kota to prepare for the medical entrance.
According to assistant sub-inspector Bherulal of the Keshoraipatan police station, after first-aid, the boy was referred to Kota and admitted to MBS Hospital, where he died during treatment. A general-class ticket was recovered from his pocket, Bherulal said.
Upon information, hostel operator Rajkumar Meghwal reached the MBS Hospital. Meghwal informed that Deepak was preparing for the medical entrance and had been under stress for the past few days. His family had also been informed about the boy's mental stress, he said adding, he had left Kota with his sister at 8 pm.
Police said his family has been informed about this incident. His sister is coming to Kota, after which further procedures will be initiated, they said. Investigations are underway to ascertain as to what exactly happened to him, they added.
Also Read