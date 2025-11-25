ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant From Bihar Falls Off Train In Rajasthan, Dies

Bundi/Kota: A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Patna died after allegedly falling off a train in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Monday night, police said.

"The driver of a Delhi-Indore train alerted the control room at around 3:20 am about a boy falling off the train on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track near Keshoraipatan in Bundi. After this, Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspector Hariom reached the spot and took the injured boy to a hospital in Keshoraipatan for treatment," said RPF inspector CS Dawar.

The boy, identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Patna, was staying at a hostel in Indira Colony of Vigyan Nagar area in Kota to prepare for the medical entrance.