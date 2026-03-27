NEET Aspirant From Bihar Arrested For Alleged Extremist Propaganda, Remanded To Judicial Custody
Authorities said that online networks and social media activity played a key role in influencing the accused’s alleged shift towards radical content.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Amaravati: A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Bihar has been arrested for allegedly spreading extremist and jihadi content on social media platforms, police said.
The accused was taken into custody following an investigation into his online activities. According to police, the accused, whose parents are teachers providing free education to underprivileged children, became influenced by extremist ideologies after failing his first attempt at the NEET examination.
Officials said that while preparing for his second attempt, he allegedly operated social media accounts, including an Instagram handle, where he shared provocative and radical content aimed at influencing and recruiting youth.
Investigators further revealed that he was associated with an online group identified as “Benex Group,” through which he maintained links with individuals across the country, including co-accused in the case. Authorities alleged that he discussed plans related to establishing a “Caliphate” and referenced Fidayeen attacks in his posts.
According to the remand report, the accused also circulated content considered anti-national and inflammatory. A special police team travelled to Patna and arrested the accused after collecting digital evidence. During searches at his residence, officials seized a laptop, a mobile phone, and other electronic devices.
Following his arrest, he was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Patna, where a transit warrant was obtained. After a medical examination, he was brought to Vijayawada and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody till April 6, 2026. He has been lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.
In an emotional moment outside the courtroom, the accused reportedly spoke to his aunt over the phone through his counsel and broke down, claiming innocence. Police said further investigation is underway.
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