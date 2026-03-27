ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant From Bihar Arrested For Alleged Extremist Propaganda, Remanded To Judicial Custody

Amaravati: A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Bihar has been arrested for allegedly spreading extremist and jihadi content on social media platforms, police said.

The accused was taken into custody following an investigation into his online activities. According to police, the accused, whose parents are teachers providing free education to underprivileged children, became influenced by extremist ideologies after failing his first attempt at the NEET examination.

Officials said that while preparing for his second attempt, he allegedly operated social media accounts, including an Instagram handle, where he shared provocative and radical content aimed at influencing and recruiting youth.

Investigators further revealed that he was associated with an online group identified as “Benex Group,” through which he maintained links with individuals across the country, including co-accused in the case. Authorities alleged that he discussed plans related to establishing a “Caliphate” and referenced Fidayeen attacks in his posts.