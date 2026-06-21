ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Found Dead At Ghaziabad Home, Suicide Suspected; Video Clip Under Scrutiny

Lucknow: A 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Ghaziabad district, with police recovering a video clip from his mobile phone purportedly recorded shortly before his death, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, in the purported clip, the aspirant is seen saying he is not under any stress related to the upcoming NEET re-examination scheduled for Sunday. The deceased, identified as Jatin Kumar, was a resident of Vijay Nagar and had been preparing for NEET-UG, they said.

According to family members, Jatin was studying in his room till late at night on Thursday. On Friday morning, when relatives went to wake him up, they found him dead and alerted the police. Subsequently, a police team and forensic experts reached the spot. Officials said a noose tied to a ceiling fan was found in the room, while the body was lying on the floor.

During the investigation, police recovered a video from Jatin's mobile phone that was allegedly recorded shortly before his death. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali Nagar) Upasana Pandey said the video was being examined as part of the probe. Police are trying to verify the authenticity of the recording and examining all circumstances related to the death.