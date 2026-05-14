NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Uttar Pradesh Amid Exam Cancellation Stress
Ritik Mishra, a 22-year-old NEET aspirant, died by suicide amid exam cancellation stress after paper leaks, leaving his family and community devastated.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: A 22-year-old student, Ritik Mishra, died by suicide on Thursday, allegedly amid growing anxiety after the cancellation of the NEET exam following widespread reports of paper leaks. He had appeared for the pre-medical test three times and was confident of clearing the exam this time.
According to his family, Ritik had recently returned home happy after taking the exam in Kanpur on May 3. But the cancellation of the exam caused him immense mental distress. “This stress was the primary reason behind his drastic decision to take his own life,” said his father Anoop Mishra.
The incident occurred on Thursday, when Ritik was alone in his room while his family was at their ancestral village.
Police said that Ritik’s family had moved from their city home in the Naurangabad area to their ancestral village, Katauli, after his elder sister’s marriage. However, Ritik frequently stayed at the city residence to focus on his studies.
On Wednesday, he travelled from the village to stay at the city house, where two other tenants also reside. The next morning, the tenants observed that Ritik’s room door remained locked and he did not respond to repeated calls. They alerted his family, and when his father broke open the door around 10:30 a.m and they found Ritik dead.
The police, led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar Singh of the Sadar Kotwali police station, arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.
“We have launched an investigation, with police stating that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after forensic analysis,” he said.
Ritik’s death left his family and community devastated as neighbours described him as a serious and hard-working student with aspirations to become a doctor.
This comes a day after police revealed about another suicide in BITS Pilani K K Birla Goa Campus in Vasco, where a PhD student, a native of Kerala allegedly died by suicide at his rented flat located behind the institute. In the last one-and-a-half years, this is the seventh case of a student of a BITS Pilani Vasco campus committing suicide, sources said, adding that in earlier six incidents, the students had ended life within the campus.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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