ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Uttar Pradesh Amid Exam Cancellation Stress

Lakhimpur Kheri: A 22-year-old student, Ritik Mishra, died by suicide on Thursday, allegedly amid growing anxiety after the cancellation of the NEET exam following widespread reports of paper leaks. He had appeared for the pre-medical test three times and was confident of clearing the exam this time.

According to his family, Ritik had recently returned home happy after taking the exam in Kanpur on May 3. But the cancellation of the exam caused him immense mental distress. “This stress was the primary reason behind his drastic decision to take his own life,” said his father Anoop Mishra.

The incident occurred on Thursday, when Ritik was alone in his room while his family was at their ancestral village.

Police said that Ritik’s family had moved from their city home in the Naurangabad area to their ancestral village, Katauli, after his elder sister’s marriage. However, Ritik frequently stayed at the city residence to focus on his studies.

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Uttar Pradesh Amid Exam Cancellation Stress (ETV Bharat)

On Wednesday, he travelled from the village to stay at the city house, where two other tenants also reside. The next morning, the tenants observed that Ritik’s room door remained locked and he did not respond to repeated calls. They alerted his family, and when his father broke open the door around 10:30 a.m and they found Ritik dead.