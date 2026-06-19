ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu's Salem

Salem: Yet another NEET aspirant from Tamil Nadu allegedly died by suicide less than 48 hours before the re-exam.

The 20-year-old aspirant, from Vellalapuram, near Chinnapampatti in Salem district, had passed her Class XII exams in 2024. She had appeared for NEET once but was unable to clear it. She attempted the test again earlier this year, but it got cancelled over allegations of paper leak.

She was preparing for the NEET exam to secure admission in a medical college. It appears she had been under mental stress due to the exam.

Konganapuram police are investigating the incident. This marks the second such tragedy. Just two days ago, a 19-year-old student preparing for NEET in Coimbatore, took her own life.

The incident has caused distress as youth across the country protest, demanding the cancellation of the NEET exam and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the question paper leak.