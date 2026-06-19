NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu's Salem
The deceased, who aspired to become a doctor, had attempted the test earlier this year.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Salem: Yet another NEET aspirant from Tamil Nadu allegedly died by suicide less than 48 hours before the re-exam.
The 20-year-old aspirant, from Vellalapuram, near Chinnapampatti in Salem district, had passed her Class XII exams in 2024. She had appeared for NEET once but was unable to clear it. She attempted the test again earlier this year, but it got cancelled over allegations of paper leak.
She was preparing for the NEET exam to secure admission in a medical college. It appears she had been under mental stress due to the exam.
Konganapuram police are investigating the incident. This marks the second such tragedy. Just two days ago, a 19-year-old student preparing for NEET in Coimbatore, took her own life.
The incident has caused distress as youth across the country protest, demanding the cancellation of the NEET exam and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the question paper leak.
The NEET-UG entrance exam for this year was originally held on May 3 but was cancelled due to a question paper leak. Although over 2.2 million students nationwide had taken the exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that a re-examination would be held on June 21.
Education expert Dev Sharma explained that biometric verification is conducted during the security screening process and can occasionally be affected by factors such as equipment malfunction, internet connectivity issues, or mismatches in stored biometric data.
"The NTA has made it clear that students need not panic if biometric verification fails due to technical reasons. Candidates will be allowed to submit a declaration or undertaking at the examination centre and proceed with the examination," Sharma said. The prescribed format will be made available at the centre itself.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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