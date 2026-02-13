ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: An eighteen-year-old girl studying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said on Friday. The incident took place under the Dadabari police station limits on Thursday, they said.

The deceased teen was identified as a resident of Chatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. She arrived in Kota around two-and-a-half months ago and had been self-studying and taking offline classes. She was staying in her rented accommodation in the Basant Vihar area of the city, Dadabari Station House Officer Baldevram said.

Officials said that after the deceased took the extreme step at around 11.30 PM on Thursday, following which her health deteriorated. She was then rushed to the New Medical College and Hospital by her fellow students, where she died during treatment on early Friday, the officer said.

The police have handed over the body to family members after postmortem examination and registered a case under the relevant section, the SHO said. He further stated that the cause of the student taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident has been initiated, he added.

The deceased father said he last spoke to his daughter at 8 PM on Thursday and had an unusual conversation on whether she was eating properly and so on. During the phone call, she did not hint at anything abnormal and spoke as usual.