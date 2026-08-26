ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Kota, Eighth Coaching Student Death This Year

Kota: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her rented apartment in Kota, police said on Wednesday.

Khooshbu Patel, who was preparing for the medical entrance examination for the second time, was found hanging at her apartment in Landmark City under the Kunhadi police station area after her younger sister, also a coaching student in Kota, returned from classes on Tuesday night.

Police said no suicide note was recovered and the exact reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained. However, Khooshbu was reportedly distressed after scoring around 450 marks in her previous NEET-UG attempt.

According to police, her sister Khushi Patel, who is preparing for the JEE examination, returned to the flat around 9 pm after classes in Jawahar Nagar and found the door locked from inside. After knocking repeatedly without response, she sought help from friends, security guards and neighbours. A locksmith was called, and the door was opened, following which Khooshbu was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said Khooshbu had been preparing for her second NEET attempt and was reportedly under stress over her previous score.