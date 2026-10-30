ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his residence here, reportedly "depressed" over not securing a medical seat, police said on Thursday. His family members found him hanging in their house on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was undergoing long-term coaching and had appeared for the NEET exam this year, but did not secure a seat, police said. "He was under depression over it," a police official said, based on a complaint filed by his family. A case was registered at Madannapet Police Station.