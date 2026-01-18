ETV Bharat / state

GBS Claims Two Lives In MP's Neemuch, 15 Affected By Rare Disease

MP Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla with the family of one of the deceased at Manasa ( ETV Bharat )

Neemuch: At least two children have died after a Guillain-Barré Syndrome outbreak at Manasa town in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district.

Around 15 people have been infected by the rare disease. According to Health department data, six of the total infected patients have been officially confirmed to be suffering from GBS, while the other suspected cases are being monitored and kept under close observation. The pace of the infection has alarmed the administration, as most of the affected patients are between the ages of 4 and 17.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla arrived in Manasa on Saturday and visited ward no 15 where he met the family of one of the deceased, identified as Sonu. Shukla instructed officials to ensure proper treatment for the affected.

He held a high-level meeting with the local administration and health department and directed the officials to conduct door-to-door screening. The minister also inspected the ongoing survey work underway in the district.

While speaking to media, Shukla said the first GBS patients were identified on January 12, and they were admitted to hospitals in Jaipur and Ahmedabad. He added that samples taken from a water purification plant and other places were found not to be contaminated. Blood samples of patients, food items and other items were also sent to the institute in Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune for testing, Shukla added.

Officials said teams of experts from Bhopal and Ujjain are conducting a probe to ascertain the cause of the spread of the disease. Representatives from the World Health Organization are working with local doctors to collect samples. The experts' primary focus is to ascertain how so many children are contracting the syndrome simultaneously. Dr RK Khaghout, CMHO of the district hospital, stated, "So far, six patients have been confirmed with GBS, while nine other suspects are being closely monitored. Two patients with Guillain-Barré syndrome have died so far."

Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Ashish Singh also conducted an extensive tour of the area to review the arrangements. The administration, acting on a war footing, has completed screening of over 2,200 homes so far.

What is GBS?

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves. It causes weakness, numbness and even paralysis. The initial symptom of the disease usually begins with weakness and tingling in the hands and feet. In later stages, these sensations quickly spread and lead to paralysis. There is no known cure for the disease. Though most people recover completely from GBS, in some it could be fatal.

What are the symptoms?

1. Weakness in the legs that spreads to the upper body

2. Double vision