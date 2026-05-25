ETV Bharat / state

Neelam Meena Is New West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday appointed Neelam Meena as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal with immediate effect.

The latest development came days after the appointment of CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal as West Bengal Chief Secretary. Meena, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS ) officer of West Bengal cadre, would replace Agarwal.

The ECI has announced the appointment of the new CEO through a notification. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 13A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of West Bengal hereby designates Neelam Meena, IAS, (WB:1998) as the Chief Electoral Officer for the State of West Bengal with effect from the date she takes over charge and until further orders in place of Manoj Kumar Agarwal, IAS," the notification read.

According to the poll panel, Meena shall cease to hold and hand over the charge of all work under the West Bengal government, which she may be holding before assuming office.

Meena, while functioning as the CEO, shall not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the state government except that she should be designated Principal Secretary to the Government in charge of Election Department in the State Secretariat, it said.