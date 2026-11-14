ETV Bharat / state

Needle Left For 12 Years In Tamil Nadu Woman’s Abdomen After Surgery; High Court Orders Enquiry

Representational image ( IANS )

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Medical Council to conduct an enquiry into a woman’s complaint that a surgical needle was left inside the abdomen after a surgery and remained there for 12 years.

Justice P. T. Asha directed the medical council to issue notices to the doctor concerned and the petitioner, conduct an inquiry, and examine the petitioner's medical records. As per the complaint, Sangeetha, the wife of Mohan, a resident of Ayanavaram, Chennai, underwent a Caesarean section and tubectomy at the Ayanavaram Municipal Corporation Maternity Hospital in September 2010.

During the operation, a surgical needle was inadvertently left inside her abdomen. Following this, she suffered from persistent health issues, including abdominal pain and menstrual bleeding. After failing to find relief despite seeking treatment at various hospitals, she underwent an examination at the Kilpauk Government Hospital in January 2022, where a 5cm-long surgical needle was discovered inside her abdomen. Madras High Court (ETV Bharat) Doctors subsequently removed the needle through surgery. Although Sangeetha filed a complaint seeking action against the doctor who performed the surgery, the Medical Council took no action. Consequently, the affected woman filed a petition with the Madras High Court. The case came up for hearing on Friday before Justice P.T. Asha. Appearing for the petitioner, advocate C.V. Salin Nisha argued, "Due to the medical team's negligence, a needle was left inside the petitioner's abdomen during surgery, causing her severe physical harm and mental agony. Therefore, an order should be issued to take action against the doctor concerned."