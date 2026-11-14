Needle Left For 12 Years In Tamil Nadu Woman’s Abdomen After Surgery; High Court Orders Enquiry
Although a complaint was filed seeking action against the doctor who performed the surgery, the Medical Council took no action.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 7:45 AM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Medical Council to conduct an enquiry into a woman’s complaint that a surgical needle was left inside the abdomen after a surgery and remained there for 12 years.
Justice P. T. Asha directed the medical council to issue notices to the doctor concerned and the petitioner, conduct an inquiry, and examine the petitioner's medical records. As per the complaint, Sangeetha, the wife of Mohan, a resident of Ayanavaram, Chennai, underwent a Caesarean section and tubectomy at the Ayanavaram Municipal Corporation Maternity Hospital in September 2010.
During the operation, a surgical needle was inadvertently left inside her abdomen. Following this, she suffered from persistent health issues, including abdominal pain and menstrual bleeding.
After failing to find relief despite seeking treatment at various hospitals, she underwent an examination at the Kilpauk Government Hospital in January 2022, where a 5cm-long surgical needle was discovered inside her abdomen.
Doctors subsequently removed the needle through surgery. Although Sangeetha filed a complaint seeking action against the doctor who performed the surgery, the Medical Council took no action. Consequently, the affected woman filed a petition with the Madras High Court.
The case came up for hearing on Friday before Justice P.T. Asha. Appearing for the petitioner, advocate C.V. Salin Nisha argued, "Due to the medical team's negligence, a needle was left inside the petitioner's abdomen during surgery, causing her severe physical harm and mental agony. Therefore, an order should be issued to take action against the doctor concerned."
Representing the Government of Tamil Nadu, Special Public Prosecutor Indhu Karunakaran and advocate Nithya Muthukumarasamy submitted, "The petitioner has approached the court 12 years after the surgery took place. Although she claims to have suffered severe pain throughout this period, she did not initiate any legal action. Consequently, no action should be taken against the doctor in question."
After hearing all arguments, Justice Asha observed, "The petitioner is the wife of a daily-wage laborer; it is possible that she endured the pain due to a lack of financial resources. The surgical records from the Kilpauk Government Hospital confirm the presence of a needle inside her abdomen."
"Furthermore, the negligence that occurred during the surgery at the municipal hospital cannot be overlooked. An inquiry into this incident is essential."
"Therefore, the Tamil Nadu Medical Council is directed to issue notices to the doctor concerned and the petitioner, conduct an inquiry, examine the petitioner's medical records along with the report from the Kilpauk Government Hospital and pass appropriate orders within two months." With this, the judge concluded the case.
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