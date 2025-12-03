Needle Exchange Program Emerges As Major Harm Reduction Tool Among Substance Users In Punjab
Ludhiana: The Needle Exchange Program (NEP) has emerged as a major harm reduction tool to reduce the risk factors for blood-borne diseases among substance users in Punjab.
This programme is a social service that allows injection drug users (IDUs) to obtain clean and unused hypodermic needles and associated paraphernalia free of cost. Not only new syringes but also new contraceptives are provided under this program so that safe sexual relations can be maintained. It also offers a number of other health and social services, such as HIV and hepatitis screening, wound care, drug use counselling and treatment referrals.
According to statistics available, there are about 10 % of injecting drug users in India are HIV positive.
At present, there are around 60 NEP centres running in Punjab, of which 12 are in Ludhiana district alone. These centres can be increased or decreased according to the requirements and population of the district.
Medical professionals associated with the programme said that some precautions have to be taken while running this programme. Disposable gloves have to be worn at all times, and hands and other parts of the body are washed regularly with soap or water.
One part bleach and ten parts water are mixed and applied to the contaminated body part to disinfect it. Infection drugs provided by the hospitals are used. It is necessary to dry the part of the body that is contaminated with the drug. If possible, disposable materials such as cloth and towels are used. It is also the responsibility of the programme manager to manage stock and supplies.
The aim of this project is to ensure the cooperation of the local district administration, be it the Health Department or the Police Administration.
Manish Singh, NEP’s Zonal Incharge at Ludhiana Civil Hospital, said, "No syringe is provided to anyone without registration. Our main objective is not to spread drugs, but to stop the HIV disease caused by drugs.” He informed that the NEP was started in Punjab around 2000.
“For registration, the drug addict himself or herself has to come to us, and then it is ensured that the addict is using injection. After that, questions are asked, including which drugs are being used and what other methods of intake are there, like snorting, etc. Apart from this, the history of substance use is also taken,” Manish explained.
After ensuring that the user meets the criteria listed under NEP, he is given an identity card on the basis of which he is then given a free syringe.
Manish further added, "Our duty does not end with just giving the syringe. We also make him aware of the disease. If he needs basic health facilities, we refer him to health experts. Our aim is not to get people addicted to drugs but to save them from drugs. In this regard, we also provide information about going to drug de-addiction centres after consulting their families."
Under the NEP, medical check-ups of drug addicts are conducted every three months so that they can be protected from diseases.
“We inform drug addicts about the programs being run by the government. We tell them about the medicine that is placed under the tongue so that they can quit drugs. We also maintain contact with drug de-addiction centres so that no person goes there without the permission of the family,” Manish said.
He disclosed that the World Health Organization also gave the green light to this program in 2007. He believes that the programme needs to be seen in a positive way because the goal is not to provide syringes for drug use but to help already addicted people so that they can stay away from serious diseases along with their family and spouses.
"I have been using drugs for five years. My condition has deteriorated. Now I want to quit drugs. Drugs destroy homes. They deprive mothers of their sons. The government is running a good programme through which we can quit drugs and avoid diseases. Drugs are not easily available now,” related a youth addicted to drugs.
Dr Inderjit Dhingra, who heads a de-addiction centre and has been associated with the NEP in Ludhiana for the last 18 years, pointed out, “People have definitely been saved from diseases. Even today, there are a large number of drug addicts. Under this programme, only those above the age of 18 are registered, and proper data is being collected by the government."