Needle Exchange Program Emerges As Major Harm Reduction Tool Among Substance Users In Punjab

Ludhiana: The Needle Exchange Program (NEP) has emerged as a major harm reduction tool to reduce the risk factors for blood-borne diseases among substance users in Punjab.

This programme is a social service that allows injection drug users (IDUs) to obtain clean and unused hypodermic needles and associated paraphernalia free of cost. Not only new syringes but also new contraceptives are provided under this program so that safe sexual relations can be maintained. It also offers a number of other health and social services, such as HIV and hepatitis screening, wound care, drug use counselling and treatment referrals.

According to statistics available, there are about 10 % of injecting drug users in India are HIV positive.

At present, there are around 60 NEP centres running in Punjab, of which 12 are in Ludhiana district alone. These centres can be increased or decreased according to the requirements and population of the district.

Medical professionals associated with the programme said that some precautions have to be taken while running this programme. Disposable gloves have to be worn at all times, and hands and other parts of the body are washed regularly with soap or water.

One part bleach and ten parts water are mixed and applied to the contaminated body part to disinfect it. Infection drugs provided by the hospitals are used. It is necessary to dry the part of the body that is contaminated with the drug. If possible, disposable materials such as cloth and towels are used. It is also the responsibility of the programme manager to manage stock and supplies.

The aim of this project is to ensure the cooperation of the local district administration, be it the Health Department or the Police Administration.

Manish Singh, NEP’s Zonal Incharge at Ludhiana Civil Hospital, said, "No syringe is provided to anyone without registration. Our main objective is not to spread drugs, but to stop the HIV disease caused by drugs.” He informed that the NEP was started in Punjab around 2000.