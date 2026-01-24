ETV Bharat / state

Need To Strengthen Writing In Areas Where Shadow Of Guns Is Disappearing, Says Writer Ankita Jain

"Whether it's our area, be it Jashpur or Bastar, when the people come out of the influence of Naxalism, they will take up pens and reach out to libraries. Only then can we imagine major changes," she added.

On being asked why Chhattisgarh is not able to connect with literature, she said that every region moves at its own pace. "India started progressing after a certain period. Now is the time for Chhattisgarh. I come from Jashpur, which was officially declared a Naxal-free district four years ago. The police force has now been removed from there. Looking at the facilities in the district, it was previously unimaginable that a literary event would ever take place there. Are the people there ready for literature? We need to look at what people are searching for today, to see where our literature is," she said.

She said the literary enthusiasm at the Raipur Literature Festival is much lower than in Delhi, Lucknow and Bihar. "But if we look at Chhattisgarh, the situation we're in now suggests we're making some progress. It's true that such discussions have definitely begun," she said.

Raipur: There is a need to strengthen the art of writing in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, where the shadow of the gun is disappearing. This was stated by the writer Ankita Jain, who is participating in the ongoing Raipur Literature Festival.

On the issue of whether an ideology, Naxalism in this case, can be ended by force, she said that it doesn't seem like the ideological conflict will end. "There's no bigger gun than ideology. You can make someone do something by threatening him at gunpoint, but you can influence not just one mind, but many minds with an ideology. The conflict and battle between ideology and gun have been ongoing ones, regardless of the front. One can assume that Naxalism will be eradicated. But where are the roots of Naxalism? From where did it begin?", she added.

She added, "Our forests, our land are being destroyed. Today, a different kind of battle is being fought. Violence should not be resorted to, and it should never be supported. But should we completely abandon our things, our ideology? Surrender everything? Let everyone do what they want. I don’t think we will be able to save the country and the world?"

Ankita said, "If events are limited to the capital, we won't be able to bring out the region and its people. If we truly want to bring out the people, we'll have to work towards it. I know the people there. I live with them. But they don't know much about literature. They don't know about their writers."

"Go to the lower Bastar region and see how many writers and poets a child there knows beyond his curriculum. They can count them on their fingertips. We proclaim from the stage that we are poets, litterateurs, authors, bestsellers, but do those in the tribal areas like Jashpur or Bastar really know us? I am Ankita Jain. How many people know me? People know me a little on social media. If the people from where I come from don't know me, then my status as a litterateur is useless," she maintained.

There are questions around the proclamations of a trillion-dollar economy. It is pertinent to answer whether these claims are reflected in the literature.

Ankita addressed this question by saying, "Literature was once a mirror of society; it remains a mirror of society today and will always remain so. Writers who lived 30 years ago wrote about what they saw around them. We are writing about what we see today. Cinema is being made about the present time, and the literature is also about the present times. Artists, writers and filmmakers of this time will create what they see. This has nothing to do with the economy. We conflate the two, and this is not appropriate."

She went on to state that whether it's a literary figure, writer or filmmaker, they simply live and present the experiences of their time. "That's their job. They don't care much about the direction of the economy. It's true that literature influences the economy. Today, if we write a work of literature and four people connect with us after reading it, it means they are connecting with our country, which in turn connects our economy. It's impossible to assume that literature will be based on the economy," Ankita underlined.