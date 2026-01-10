ETV Bharat / state

Need To Encourage 'Swadeshi' & 'Swabhasha': Shah Nudges People For Indigenous Goods, Mother Tongue

Jodhpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday emphasised the need to encourage 'Swadeshi' and 'Swabhasha', urging people to make and use local products and converse in their mother tongue at home.

Addressing the Maheshwari Global Convention at Jodhpur, where members from the Maheshwari community have converged from various parts of the country and abroad, Shah said, "If we have to reach the top, 'aatmanirbhar' is the only option and to make it successful, the only mantra is 'Swadeshi'."

Emphasising the need to work towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Shah termed Swadeshi as the only mantra to attain the goal in order to make India a leading nation in every field by 2047. He called upon businesses to venture into manufacturing at least one product which is not being made in the country yet, along with what they have already been producing, to make 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Stressing the importance of mother language, Shah urged the community members to teach Marwari and Rajasthani to their children. "We should learn all kinds of languages, which is necessary for progress. But we should not forget our mother tongue. Use your mother tongue while speaking with your children. Speak in Marwari and Rajasthani so that they remain connected to their culture and history," he added.

Acknowledging the community's valour, Shah said it wields both the sword and the scales of justice. "The list of philanthropists from the Maheshwari community is long. It is a community that has held onto its roots and contributed whenever the country needed it. They are job creators, not job seekers. The importance of their contribution to cultural resurgence can be gauged from the fact that the first two brothers who sacrificed their lives in the Ram Temple movement after Independence were Maheshwaris," he added.