Need To Encourage 'Swadeshi' & 'Swabhasha': Shah Nudges People For Indigenous Goods, Mother Tongue
Addressing the Maheshwari Global Convention at Jodhpur, he said Swadeshi is the mantra to attain the goal of making India a leading nation by 2047.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Jodhpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday emphasised the need to encourage 'Swadeshi' and 'Swabhasha', urging people to make and use local products and converse in their mother tongue at home.
Addressing the Maheshwari Global Convention at Jodhpur, where members from the Maheshwari community have converged from various parts of the country and abroad, Shah said, "If we have to reach the top, 'aatmanirbhar' is the only option and to make it successful, the only mantra is 'Swadeshi'."
Emphasising the need to work towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Shah termed Swadeshi as the only mantra to attain the goal in order to make India a leading nation in every field by 2047. He called upon businesses to venture into manufacturing at least one product which is not being made in the country yet, along with what they have already been producing, to make 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
Stressing the importance of mother language, Shah urged the community members to teach Marwari and Rajasthani to their children. "We should learn all kinds of languages, which is necessary for progress. But we should not forget our mother tongue. Use your mother tongue while speaking with your children. Speak in Marwari and Rajasthani so that they remain connected to their culture and history," he added.
Acknowledging the community's valour, Shah said it wields both the sword and the scales of justice. "The list of philanthropists from the Maheshwari community is long. It is a community that has held onto its roots and contributed whenever the country needed it. They are job creators, not job seekers. The importance of their contribution to cultural resurgence can be gauged from the fact that the first two brothers who sacrificed their lives in the Ram Temple movement after Independence were Maheshwaris," he added.
Terming such conventions of communities a binding force for the country, Shah said that they "strengthen the nation, not divide them". "Our communities never divided the country. This does not symbolise narrowness, but unity and power. Unity is important not only for the community but for the nation as well. If every community takes care of its poor, the entire country's poor will be taken care of. If every community becomes independent, the entire nation becomes independent," he added.
On the occasion, Shah also released a stamp recognising the contribution of the Maheshwari community in the development of the country.
At the event, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed gratitude for the community's contribution to the progress of the country and the state. The Maheshwari Gaurav Granth (a book of honour) was also released at the event. Sandeep Kabra, the chairman of the community, expressed gratitude to Shah and other dignitaries.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat read the message from the Prime Minister's Office, stating that the Maheshwari community will be instrumental in Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.
"Such events inspire innovation among the youth, as they connect themselves with the process of nation-building. The participation of the community, along with policy reforms, creates a new path. This event will give a new direction to the progress of the youth and strengthen the initiative of a developed India," it said further.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the Maheshwari community follows the principles of Lord Mahesh. "Our ancestors laid the foundation through hard work. It is our responsibility to follow their principles. Our respect, sacrifice, and dedication are our identity in the country. We will contribute to building a self-reliant India," he added.
[With agency inputs]
