'Need More IPS Officers': CM Revanth Reddy Urges Amit Shah To Increase Telangana's IPS Cadre Strength
Revanth Reddy on Wednesday sought Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention for allocation of more IPS officers in Telangana in line with the state's growing requirements.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase the sanctioned strength of IPS officers in the state, citing that the existing strength is not enough to meet the growing policing needs, especially in the rapidly expanding city of Hyderabad.
CM Reddy, along with senior police officials, met Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, where they discussed various issues related to the state.
Mentioning that Telangana currently has 83 IPS officers, the Chief Minister requested that the cadre strength be increased to 103-105 officers to meet the administrative and law enforcement needs.
The Chief Minister reminded that the first cadre review was held in 2016 after the state's bifurcation. "The review was supposed to be held in 2021 was delayed and held in 2025. Another cadre review should be conducted this year. At that time, only seven IPS officers were allocated to Telangana. Currently, there are 83 officers in the state, this number should be increased to 105," Revanth Reddy requested.
తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర అవసరాలకు అనుగుణంగా ఐపీఎస్ అధికారుల సంఖ్యను కేటాయించాలని కేంద్ర హోం శాఖ మంత్రి శ్రీ @AmitShah గారికి ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ @revanth_anumula గారు విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు. ఢిల్లీ పర్యటన సందర్భంగా ముఖ్యమంత్రి గారు కేంద్ర హోం శాఖ మంత్రి గారితో భేటీ అయ్యారు.— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 4, 2026
✅రాష్ట్ర విభజ… pic.twitter.com/OQ1eeedgb1
The Chief Minister further stated that Telangana, like the rest of the country, is facing numerous modern challenges including cybercrime, drug trafficking and white-collar crimes, which require a stronger police leadership structure. "To tackle the challenges, Telangana needs a large number of IPS officers in the context of the reorganisation of the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri commissionerates, the Future City Commissioner, and the rapidly growing population in Hyderabad city," CMO mentioned in a post on X quoting Reddy.
CM Reddy also briefed Amit Shah about the steps being taken by the state government to maintain law and order. He explained the work of the Eagle Force, which was specially formed to control drug-related crimes, and the role of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau in tackling cybercrime.
The meeting also included discussions on Maoist activities and the surrender of Maoist leaders. The Chief Minister said that over the last two years, a total of 591 Maoists in Telangana have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream. He added that several top Maoist leaders have recently come forward to lead normal lives and that the state government is providing them compensation and rehabilitation support as per the government guidelines.
CMO stated that Reddy, during the meeting, also requested the Centre to provide funds and extend cooperation for development works in backward areas of the state.
Also Read: