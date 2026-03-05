ETV Bharat / state

'Need More IPS Officers': CM Revanth Reddy Urges Amit Shah To Increase Telangana's IPS Cadre Strength

Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase the sanctioned strength of IPS officers in the state, citing that the existing strength is not enough to meet the growing policing needs, especially in the rapidly expanding city of Hyderabad.

CM Reddy, along with senior police officials, met Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, where they discussed various issues related to the state.

Mentioning that Telangana currently has 83 IPS officers, the Chief Minister requested that the cadre strength be increased to 103-105 officers to meet the administrative and law enforcement needs.

The Chief Minister reminded that the first cadre review was held in 2016 after the state's bifurcation. "The review was supposed to be held in 2021 was delayed and held in 2025. Another cadre review should be conducted this year. At that time, only seven IPS officers were allocated to Telangana. Currently, there are 83 officers in the state, this number should be increased to 105," Revanth Reddy requested.