ETV Bharat / state

Nedumbassery Mini Cooper Crash: Driver's Three Companions Booked As 21-Year-Old Victim Laid To Rest In Wayanad

(From Left) File photos of Gopika, Devika and Ijaz ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam/Wayanad: As legal action intensifies in the Nedumbassery Mini Cooper crash case that claimed three lives, family and locals on Monday bade an emotional tearful adieu to Devika (21), one of the victims, who was laid to rest at her ancestral home in Thekkumthara in Kerala's Wayanad.

Meanwhile, police have pressed abetment charges against three companions of the primary accused, Suhail even as the Excise Department has registered cases against three prominent bars in Ernakulam for illegally serving alcohol to underage individuals.

Tearful farewell to Devika in Wayanad Devika, a native of Madakkimala in Kalpetta, Wayanad, was laid to rest at around 10:30 pm on Monday at her mother’s ancestral home in Thekkumthara. Devika was the daughter of Santhosh and Saritha, residing at Puthiyapura in Thekkumthara and was the sole pillar of hope for her family, which faced severe financial constraints. To support her parents, she worked part-time in Thrikkakara while pursuing higher education. Devika had completed her graduation in an aviation course just two months back and had enrolled for an MBA. She harbored dreams of completing her post graduate degree, landing a job abroad, and lifting her family out of poverty. Her tragic demise had left her parents completely shattered, with her younger brother, Devanand, remaining their only solace. The mini cooper after the crash (ETV Bharat) Grieving relatives and locals expressed grave concerns that the wealthy driver, who reportedly displayed no remorse after the crash, might use his influence and money to evade legal consequences. Locals and family members said they would continue their struggle until the culprit receives exemplary punishment under law. Case updates and legal action against co-passengers and bars