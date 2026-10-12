Nedumbassery Mini Cooper Crash: Driver's Three Companions Booked As 21-Year-Old Victim Laid To Rest In Wayanad
The Excise Department of Kerala has registered cases against three bars in Ernakulam for illegally serving alcohol to underage individuals.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Ernakulam/Wayanad: As legal action intensifies in the Nedumbassery Mini Cooper crash case that claimed three lives, family and locals on Monday bade an emotional tearful adieu to Devika (21), one of the victims, who was laid to rest at her ancestral home in Thekkumthara in Kerala's Wayanad.
Meanwhile, police have pressed abetment charges against three companions of the primary accused, Suhail even as the Excise Department has registered cases against three prominent bars in Ernakulam for illegally serving alcohol to underage individuals.
Tearful farewell to Devika in Wayanad
Devika, a native of Madakkimala in Kalpetta, Wayanad, was laid to rest at around 10:30 pm on Monday at her mother’s ancestral home in Thekkumthara. Devika was the daughter of Santhosh and Saritha, residing at Puthiyapura in Thekkumthara and was the sole pillar of hope for her family, which faced severe financial constraints. To support her parents, she worked part-time in Thrikkakara while pursuing higher education.
Devika had completed her graduation in an aviation course just two months back and had enrolled for an MBA. She harbored dreams of completing her post graduate degree, landing a job abroad, and lifting her family out of poverty. Her tragic demise had left her parents completely shattered, with her younger brother, Devanand, remaining their only solace.
Grieving relatives and locals expressed grave concerns that the wealthy driver, who reportedly displayed no remorse after the crash, might use his influence and money to evade legal consequences. Locals and family members said they would continue their struggle until the culprit receives exemplary punishment under law.
Case updates and legal action against co-passengers and bars
The catastrophic collision took place past 2 am on Sunday along the Cochin International Airport VIP Road. A high-speed Mini Cooper driven by 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev rammed into a two-wheeler, killing three young aviation graduates—Devika (21) from Wayanad, Gopika (22) from Palakkad, and Ijaz (21) from Sullia, Karnataka—on the spot. The victims were returning from work and had stopped for tea along the airport road when the luxury car smashed into their scooter at an estimated speed of 150 km/h.
Following detailed investigation, police filed abetment charges against Ninav, Ameer, and Joel, who were in the car with Suhail during the accident. Ameer and Joel were taken into custody during night patrols.
Concurrently, the Excise Department launched strict legal proceedings against three bars—Daya Regency in Kadavanthra, Monsoon Empress in Palarivattom, and Marriott in Nedumbassery—for violating the Kerala Abkari Act, which strictly prohibits serving liquor to individuals under 23 years of age.
Technical probe and licence cancellation
Eyewitnesses reported that after the crash, Suhail attempted to argue with bystanders and flee the spot, but alert locals apprehended him and handed him over to the police. Aluva DYSP Baiju Paulose said Suhail was heavily intoxicated and further scientific tests are being conducted to determine whether he was under the influence of other toxic substances.
Technical experts from the vehicle company along with officers from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) are conducting detailed examinations of the damaged vehicle to officially confirm its speed at the time of impact. The MVD has also formally initiated procedures to permanently cancel Suhail’s driving licence.
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