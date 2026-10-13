ETV Bharat / state

Nedumbassery Mini Cooper Crash: Accused Seeks Bail; Keralam Police Prepare Custody Plea Amid Cover-Up Allegations

Ernakulam: The 19-year-old accused in the Nedumbassery Mini Cooper crash that claimed the lives of three young people has approached the Angamaly Magistrate Court seeking bail, even as police prepare to seek his custody for further interrogation. The victims’ families have alleged lapses in the investigation and raised suspicions of attempts to shield the accused.

Suhail Sajeev, accused of driving the luxury car at high speed under the influence of alcohol, filed the bail application, which is scheduled to be considered on Thursday.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday near Cochin International Airport when the Mini Cooper allegedly rammed into a scooter carrying three aviation course graduates. Gopika, 22, from Mannarkkad in Palakkad district; Devika, 21, from Wayanad; and Riyas, 21, from Sullia in Karnataka, died in the crash. They were reportedly returning after part-time work and a tea break.

Gopika’s father, Pradeepkumar, expressed anguish over the loss of his daughter and questioned the handling of the case. He alleged that investigative lapses and external influence could undermine the pursuit of justice.

The family also questioned the circumstances surrounding the collection of the accused’s blood sample and expressed concern over the possibility of procedural irregularities. Pradeepkumar further alleged that the accused had expressed confidence that his father would take care of the consequences following the accident.

The family also condemned online abuse and derogatory social media comments targeting the deceased and her relatives. Pradeepkumar criticised political figures for allegedly making insensitive remarks and voiced suspicions of possible intervention by influential people. These allegations have not been independently established.

Gopika’s mother broke down while recalling her daughter and questioning how the accident could have occurred if the driver had exercised due care.

Relatives described Gopika as an academically accomplished young woman who had served as vice-chairperson of KMM College, here, and participated in National Service Scheme activities. She was preparing to travel abroad for employment and had reportedly told her family that she would visit home the following week.

Her father, an autorickshaw driver, said he had worked hard to support his children’s education and future.

Police Prepare Custody Application

Amid mounting public criticism, police maintained that the accused’s name was not included in the initial First Information Report (FIR) because the first statements were recorded immediately after the accident. They said he was formally implicated as the investigation progressed.

Police also stated that the court had ordered the accused’s remand to a correctional facility in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.