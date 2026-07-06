ETV Bharat / state

Necessity Makes Bihar's Rice Farmers Resilient By Adopting Zero Tillage Amid Low Rainfall Threats

Gaya: At a time when changing weather patterns, threat of El Nino and below-normal rainfall are posing challenges for rice cultivation across India, farmers in Bihar have come up with a modern farming technique that allows rice to be grown with less water, lower costs and reduced labour. Which means like traditional paddy farming, fields do not require tilling. Zero tillage process does not require raising seedlings in a nursery or transplanting them into flooded fields. Instead, rice seeds are sown directly into the soil, making cultivation possible even in relatively dry fields.

The zero tillage seed drill used in the fields performs tillage and sowing in a single operation. One compartment of the machine carries seeds while another holds fertiliser, placing both into the soil at the correct depth and spacing. The farmers only need to ensure soil moisture through limited irrigation rather than keeping fields continuously flooded.

Necessity Becomes The Mother Of Invention In Bihar Village As Rice Farmers Adopt Zero Tillage Amid Low Rainfall Threats (ETV Bharat)

Since farmers can sow rice before the arrival of the monsoon, they are less dependent on timely rains.

Farmer Ashish Kumar Singh from Gulriachak village in Tikari block, Gaya district, who has been using the technique for the past two years says, "This season, I have planted rice on around 40 acres using zero tillage. The process reduced production costs, saves water and labour, and delivers good yields even when it does not rain."