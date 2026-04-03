ETV Bharat / state

Nearly 90% Work Slips Submitted To Labour Department Found To Be Fake: Anil Vij

Chandigarh: Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij on Friday said nearly 90 per cent of work slips examined during a probe into irregularities in the labour department were found to be fake, indicating a major scam.

He said a portal will soon be opened and IDs reactivated for workers whose work slips have been found valid. According to an official statement, Vij said that reports have been received from committees constituted in all 22 districts under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners to probe irregularities related to work slips under the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The investigation revealed nearly 90 per cent of the work slips were found to be fake, the statement said. Of a total of 2,178,523 work slips examined, only 2,70,945 were found to be valid, while 1,907,578 were identified as fraudulent, it said.

Earlier in January, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini constituted a high-level inquiry committee while taking serious note of alleged irregularities related to the verification of work slips and registration of workers in the labour department.

The committee was directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and submit its detailed report to the government to ascertain the irregularities committed by various officials and other individuals.

The development came days after Vij had claimed serious irregularities related to work slips (work receipts), which had been prevailing for a long time in the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the scam could amount to approximately Rs 1,500 crore, with Vij then writing to the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, recommending a thorough investigation.

Vij, on Friday, highlighting the seriousness of the issue, said that major irregularities in work slips under the Welfare Board had recently come to light due to vigilant oversight.

In view of the gravity of the matter, Vij said he had earlier requested the Chief Minister to initiate a thorough probe by a reputed investigation agency.

"Subsequently, the government directed the formation of a high-level committee to submit a comprehensive report on funds disbursed to fake workers," he said.