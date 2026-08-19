Nearly 40 Children Fall Ill, Several Hospitalised After Having Mid-day Meal Kheer At Himachal School
Panic gripped Himachal's Kullu district when around 30-40 children fell ill, complaining of vomiting, stomach pain and dizziness after eating kheer served during MDM.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 8:52 AM IST
Kullu: As many as 30-40 children fell ill and several were hospitalised after having kheer served as part of the mid-day meal (MDM) at a primary school in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday.
The incident took place at Badi Primary School in Patlikuhal.
As per sources, soon after eating the kheer, some children started vomiting and complained of stomach pain and dizziness. As the condition of several children worsened, they were rushed to Patlikuhal Community Health Centre (CHC), where they are undergoing treatment.
The affected children are from Jandi, Badi, Bashkola, Rankhadu and Bajgadi and other nearby villages, sources added.
The families said children had eaten kheer during the mid-day meal at school. "After the school closed at around 4 PM and our child returned home, his health suddenly began to deteriorate," alleged a parent.
Receiving information, Panchayat Pradhan Kamalakant and his deputy Lalit reached the spot and helped rush several children to the hospital. Dozens of parents and their relatives also reached the hospital after learning that many had fallen ill.
Dr Mohit Sharma, who is treating the children at CHC Patlikuhal, said the incident appears to be a case of food poisoning. Doctors have also suspected that contaminated water could be a possible cause. The exact reason, however, will be known only after an investigation.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Naggar Karn said the children are being treated at the health centre and are under constant observation.
Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur also visited the hospital, met the children and their families and took stock of the arrangements in place.
Meanwhile, parents have demanded collection of the samples of the food items and water used in the mid-day meal for testing. They have also sought a thorough investigation into the incident.
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