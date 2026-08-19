ETV Bharat / state

Nearly 40 Children Fall Ill, Several Hospitalised After Having Mid-day Meal Kheer At Himachal School

Panchayat Pradhan and Deputy Pradhan visited the hospital to inquire about the children's condition. ( ETV Bharat )

Kullu: As many as 30-40 children fell ill and several were hospitalised after having kheer served as part of the mid-day meal (MDM) at a primary school in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Badi Primary School in Patlikuhal.

As per sources, soon after eating the kheer, some children started vomiting and complained of stomach pain and dizziness. As the condition of several children worsened, they were rushed to Patlikuhal Community Health Centre (CHC), where they are undergoing treatment.

The affected children are from Jandi, Badi, Bashkola, Rankhadu and Bajgadi and other nearby villages, sources added.

The families said children had eaten kheer during the mid-day meal at school. "After the school closed at around 4 PM and our child returned home, his health suddenly began to deteriorate," alleged a parent.