ETV Bharat / state

Nearly 30 Kolkata Police Officers Under ED Scanner In Land Grab Case

Kolkata: Nearly 30 Kolkata Police personnel are under the ED scanner in connection with an alleged land-grabbing racket in the city, a senior official of the central probe agency said on Monday. Police personnel of different ranks are suspected of having links with a syndicate accused of coercing senior citizens into selling properties at below-market prices, he said.

"Several police personnel have come under the scanner during the course of the investigation. Their exact role is being examined," a senior ED official familiar with the investigation said.

"We have come across certain documents and digital evidence which are being analysed. The probe is now focused on establishing the money trail and identifying all beneficiaries," he said.

Some data from the seized mobile phones appears to have been deleted. Efforts are underway to retrieve the information through forensic examination, he added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently probing the role of three arrested accused, Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, former Kolkata Police deputy commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas, and businessman Joy Kamdar, in the alleged racket.

Investigators suspect that the syndicate operated through intimidation and misuse of police influence.