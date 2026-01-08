ETV Bharat / state

'Nearly 20% People Suffer From Tooth Decay': Dentist Raises Alarm Over Poor Oral Hygiene In Kashmir

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: The rush of 500 to 800 patients to the Government Dental College here in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital is an indication of the poor oral hygiene among people with nearly 20 percent of patients suffering from tooth decay.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Shabbir Ahmed Shah, a veteran dentist and Medical Superintendent at GDC, Srinagar, shed light on oral and dental hygiene, rising dental problems and measures to mitigate toothache.

Dr Shabbir said that 500 to 800 patients come to the Government Dental College, Srinagar, daily on an average for dental treatment. According to him, dental diseases include tooth decay and jawbone pain, while oral diseases include gingivitis(early swelling of gums and bleeding), sensitivity, and white spots in the mouth.

The dentist informed that 19% of patients aged 40 to 60 are suffering from tooth decay, 45% from gum pain and 35% from jaw bone pain.

Tooth Decay

Dr Shabbir said that tooth decay or dental cavities, is caused by acid produced by bacteria in the mouth. It is a common condition that can lead to discomfort, infection and even tooth loss if not managed properly, he said.

Over the causal agents, Dr Shabbir said that tooth decay is caused by consumption of sugar, cold drinks and other beverages.

“Apart from this, many people in the valley also complain of inflammation of the gums, sensitivity and white spots in the mouth and pain in the jaw bones. The condition can be prevented with proper dental care, but when left untreated, it can lead to serious complications.”

Dr Shabbir said that apart from bacteria, environmental factors such as poor oral hygiene, inadequate access to clean water, and lack of regular dental check-ups are also responsible for the rising incidence of tooth decay. He further said that lifestyle and dietary factors also play a major role in the rising cases of tooth decay.

“Habits such as frequent snacking, poor oral hygiene, and inadequate hydration can also lead to tooth decay”.