'Nearly 20% People Suffer From Tooth Decay': Dentist Raises Alarm Over Poor Oral Hygiene In Kashmir
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Medical Superintendent at GDC Srinagar said the college receives 500-800 patients daily.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 8, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: The rush of 500 to 800 patients to the Government Dental College here in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital is an indication of the poor oral hygiene among people with nearly 20 percent of patients suffering from tooth decay.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Shabbir Ahmed Shah, a veteran dentist and Medical Superintendent at GDC, Srinagar, shed light on oral and dental hygiene, rising dental problems and measures to mitigate toothache.
Dr Shabbir said that 500 to 800 patients come to the Government Dental College, Srinagar, daily on an average for dental treatment. According to him, dental diseases include tooth decay and jawbone pain, while oral diseases include gingivitis(early swelling of gums and bleeding), sensitivity, and white spots in the mouth.
The dentist informed that 19% of patients aged 40 to 60 are suffering from tooth decay, 45% from gum pain and 35% from jaw bone pain.
Tooth Decay
Dr Shabbir said that tooth decay or dental cavities, is caused by acid produced by bacteria in the mouth. It is a common condition that can lead to discomfort, infection and even tooth loss if not managed properly, he said.
Over the causal agents, Dr Shabbir said that tooth decay is caused by consumption of sugar, cold drinks and other beverages.
“Apart from this, many people in the valley also complain of inflammation of the gums, sensitivity and white spots in the mouth and pain in the jaw bones. The condition can be prevented with proper dental care, but when left untreated, it can lead to serious complications.”
Dr Shabbir said that apart from bacteria, environmental factors such as poor oral hygiene, inadequate access to clean water, and lack of regular dental check-ups are also responsible for the rising incidence of tooth decay. He further said that lifestyle and dietary factors also play a major role in the rising cases of tooth decay.
“Habits such as frequent snacking, poor oral hygiene, and inadequate hydration can also lead to tooth decay”.
Gum Disease
Gum disease, or periodontitis, is a serious infection of the gums that affects the soft tissues around the teeth. If left untreated, periodontitis can destroy the bone that supports the teeth, Dr Shabbir said.
“Teeth can become loose or fall out. Possible symptoms include bleeding gums, redness or pain, or persistent bad breath. But in addition to damaging your mouth, there is ample evidence that gum disease is linked to type 2 diabetes,” he warned.
Bad Breath
Discussing the causes of bad breath, Dr Shabbir said that the mouth is responsible for 90 percent of bad breath, while 10 percent of the causes are due to other factors.
“If a person is suffering from stomach problems, or has an acidity problem, then bad breath can also occur. But most diseases are manifested by bad breath.
Oral Health Key To Avoid Dental Problems
Dr Shabbir said that it is important to take the time to brush your teeth properly. “It is not advisable to brush your teeth while being preoccupied with other tasks, but it is better to brush your teeth in front of the mirror with full attention,” he said.
“Each tooth has three surfaces: external, chewing and internal. All of them need to be cleaned carefully. This may come as a surprise to many people, but the minimum time to brush your teeth is two minutes.”
The Right Way To Hold The Toothbrush
According to Dr Shabbir, the correct way to brush teeth is to hold the toothbrush at about a 45-degree angle to the tooth and brush slowly.
“Many people hold their toothbrush with bristles positioned at a 90-degree angle to the tooth and brush it vigorously back and forth, but this method can cause damage to the gums. Hold the toothbrush 45 degrees to the teeth and to brush with the bristles up and down. This will help remove bacteria that may be hiding under the gums”.
Read More: