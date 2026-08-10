ETV Bharat / state

Nearly 20 Lakh Voter Notices Issued During Ongoing SIR In Uttarakhand

Kumaon Commissioner and Secretary to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Deepak Rawat interacts with students at a school during his inspection of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ( IANS )

Dehradun: Notices to nearly 20 lakh voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Uttarakhand has led to a war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in the state. The Congress has alleged that the SIR was aimed at deleting genuine voters from the electoral roll while the BJP accused the party of conceding defeat even before the elections.

As part of the ongoing SIR in Uttarakhand, notices have been issued to approximately 1.9 million voters in the second phase of the exercise. This has been followed by a phase of filing objections regarding names included in the list. In the first phase, the election commission identified over 8 lakh voters under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate) category and subsequently removed them from the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission published a provisional draft electoral roll on July 14, listing 71,33,785 genuine voters across Uttarakhand.

The statistics surrounding the objections in the second phase have heated up the state's politics; the most discussed aspect of the data is that a large number of objections have been filed against just a few specific names.

According to the data, 12,209 valid objection applications have been registered so far. The highest number of objections is linked to the single name 'Nitin'; a total of 156 objections have been filed against this name. These objections pertain to the Jaspur and Kichha assembly constituencies.

Besides, 126 objections have been registered against the name 'Vineet Giri Gosai'. Objections have been registered under the names Kartik Gheek (125), Ashok Prasad (113), and Abhishek Tiwari (104). Similarly, objections have been recorded under the names Latika Sikdar (93), Vijay Yadav (90), Jaymahashakti Mishra (76), Gurmel Singh (75), and Ramkumar (73).

According to the data, the highest number of objections—8,166—concern voters classified as 'Absent/Permanently Shifted' (i.e., those who are absent or have permanently relocated). Following this, 2,872 objections are based on the grounds of the individuals being "Already Enrolled."