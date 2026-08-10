Nearly 20 Lakh Voter Notices Issued During Ongoing SIR In Uttarakhand
The Congress has alleged deletion of genuine voters through the exercise while the BJP said the opposition had "already conceded defeat", reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Dehradun: Notices to nearly 20 lakh voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Uttarakhand has led to a war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in the state. The Congress has alleged that the SIR was aimed at deleting genuine voters from the electoral roll while the BJP accused the party of conceding defeat even before the elections.
As part of the ongoing SIR in Uttarakhand, notices have been issued to approximately 1.9 million voters in the second phase of the exercise. This has been followed by a phase of filing objections regarding names included in the list. In the first phase, the election commission identified over 8 lakh voters under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate) category and subsequently removed them from the electoral rolls.
The Election Commission published a provisional draft electoral roll on July 14, listing 71,33,785 genuine voters across Uttarakhand.
The statistics surrounding the objections in the second phase have heated up the state's politics; the most discussed aspect of the data is that a large number of objections have been filed against just a few specific names.
According to the data, 12,209 valid objection applications have been registered so far. The highest number of objections is linked to the single name 'Nitin'; a total of 156 objections have been filed against this name. These objections pertain to the Jaspur and Kichha assembly constituencies.
Besides, 126 objections have been registered against the name 'Vineet Giri Gosai'. Objections have been registered under the names Kartik Gheek (125), Ashok Prasad (113), and Abhishek Tiwari (104). Similarly, objections have been recorded under the names Latika Sikdar (93), Vijay Yadav (90), Jaymahashakti Mishra (76), Gurmel Singh (75), and Ramkumar (73).
According to the data, the highest number of objections—8,166—concern voters classified as 'Absent/Permanently Shifted' (i.e., those who are absent or have permanently relocated). Following this, 2,872 objections are based on the grounds of the individuals being "Already Enrolled."
There are 730 objections regarding voters who have "Permanently Shifted," 286 concerning deceased voters, 110 regarding underage voters, and two objections concerning individuals not identified as Indian citizens. In 42 cases, the reason for the objection is not clearly recorded.
Another surprising fact has emerged from the data. There are 879 applications where the name of the person filing the objection is identical to the name against which the objection has been raised. This accounts for approximately 7.2 percent of the total 12,209 actual objections.
The Congress party suspects that the large volume of objections could be an attempt to remove genuine voters from the rolls, potentially benefiting the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.
Congress state spokesperson Amendra Bisht said that the BJP and the Election Commission were “working to strike voters off the list or prevent them from voting through these objections."
The BJP dismissed these claims made by the Congress party. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jot Singh Bisht said that the Congress had “already conceded defeat before the elections and seeks to justify its loss by leveling false allegations regarding the SIR process”.
“The Congress is itself orchestrating the filing of bogus objections while attempting to pin the blame on the BJP,” he said.
Read More: