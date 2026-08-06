Nearly 15 Lakh Youth Unemployed In Chhattisgarh; Over 7 Lakh Of Them Women
According to official data, 14,99,454 youth including 7,10,561 women have registered for employment in the six months from January 2026 to June 2026.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Raipur: A whopping nearly 15 lakh youth, half of them women, are unemployed in Chhattisgarh with lack of labour intensive industries and limited opportunities in the private sector being cited as the major factors.
According to the data received from the employment offices, 14,99,454 youth including 7,10,561 women have registered for employment in the six months from January 2026 to June 2026.
With regard to the caste-wise employment figures, Scheduled Tribe (ST) and OBC youth account for the maximum number in employment offices. There are more than 3 lakh candidates from general category and more than 2 lakh youth from Scheduled Caste who have registered themselves unemployed as per data.
District-Wise Numbers
According to data, maximum registrations for jobs are recorded in Durg (1,06,416) followed by Bilaspur (96,838), Raipur (88,293), Janjgir-Champa (88,610) and Balod (85,179) districts. In new and tribal districts like Narayanpur (10,658), Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki (10,437), Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (11,120) and Sukma (11,333), the number is relatively less. This means that the challenge of employment has not reduced even in big and industrial districts.
Tribal Districts
Data reveal that in the tribal dominated districts of Kanker, Jashpur, Surguja, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Sukma, the number of registered unemployed youth from Scheduled Tribe category is highest, whereas in the industrial and urban districts Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur and Janjgir-Champa, the proportion of OBC and general category candidates is higher. This clearly shows the challenge of employment in tribal areas.
Degrees In Hand, Yet No Jobs
It is not just those who have passed the 10th or 12th grade who are waiting for jobs at employment exchanges; thousands of graduates, post-graduates, and holders of B.E./B.Tech, BCA/MCA, ITI, and other diplomas are also in the queue. There is a significant number of youths with technical qualifications as well.
Across various districts of the state, thousands of individuals holding B.E./B.Tech, BCA/MCA, PGDCA, ITI, and diploma qualifications are registered with employment exchanges. The highest numbers of technical candidates are registered in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, and Janjgir-Champa. This clearly indicates that the problem is not limited to uneducated or less-educated youth; adequate employment opportunities are lacking for highly educated youth as well.
Rising Female Participation
The registration of over seven lakh female candidates in the state signals that women are rapidly entering the job market. Registered female candidates number 56,451 in Durg, 44,252 in Raipur, 42,797 in Bilaspur, 40,803 in Balod, 38,350 in Janjgir-Champa, and 38,348 in Rajnandgaon. However, opportunities for secure and regular employment for women in the private sector remain limited.
MGNREGA: A Lifeline For Rural Employment
The employment situation in rural areas can also be gauged through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. Between January 2026 and June 2026, 186,825 families in the state sought employment, while 266,358 works are currently in progress.
State data reveal a continuously rising demand for employment, whereas the number of government jobs remains limited. Due to a lack of private investment and labor-intensive industries, employment opportunities are not growing at a commensurate pace. The large number of youths with technical education also indicates a significant gap between skills and employment.
The Rising Challenge
Political analyst Ram Avatar Tiwari points out that to achieve the goal of a 'Developed India' by 2047, reliance on government recruitment alone will not suffice; instead, large-scale employment must be generated across sectors such as manufacturing, MSMEs, agro-based industries, tourism, IT, startups, and services.
“Otherwise, the number of registrations at employment exchanges will continue to rise, and securing employment will remain the greatest challenge for the youth on the journey toward a Developed India,” Tiwari said.
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