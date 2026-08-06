ETV Bharat / state

Nearly 15 Lakh Youth Unemployed In Chhattisgarh; Over 7 Lakh Of Them Women

Raipur: A whopping nearly 15 lakh youth, half of them women, are unemployed in Chhattisgarh with lack of labour intensive industries and limited opportunities in the private sector being cited as the major factors.

According to the data received from the employment offices, 14,99,454 youth including 7,10,561 women have registered for employment in the six months from January 2026 to June 2026.

With regard to the caste-wise employment figures, Scheduled Tribe (ST) and OBC youth account for the maximum number in employment offices. There are more than 3 lakh candidates from general category and more than 2 lakh youth from Scheduled Caste who have registered themselves unemployed as per data.

District-Wise Numbers

According to data, maximum registrations for jobs are recorded in Durg (1,06,416) followed by Bilaspur (96,838), Raipur (88,293), Janjgir-Champa (88,610) and Balod (85,179) districts. In new and tribal districts like Narayanpur (10,658), Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki (10,437), Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (11,120) and Sukma (11,333), the number is relatively less. This means that the challenge of employment has not reduced even in big and industrial districts.

Tribal Districts

Data reveal that in the tribal dominated districts of Kanker, Jashpur, Surguja, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Sukma, the number of registered unemployed youth from Scheduled Tribe category is highest, whereas in the industrial and urban districts Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur and Janjgir-Champa, the proportion of OBC and general category candidates is higher. This clearly shows the challenge of employment in tribal areas.

Degrees In Hand, Yet No Jobs

It is not just those who have passed the 10th or 12th grade who are waiting for jobs at employment exchanges; thousands of graduates, post-graduates, and holders of B.E./B.Tech, BCA/MCA, ITI, and other diplomas are also in the queue. There is a significant number of youths with technical qualifications as well.