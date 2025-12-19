ETV Bharat / state

Nearly 1 Crore Voters Dropped in Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll; Chennai, Kanchipuram Record High Deletions

Chennai: Following the release of the draft electoral roll in Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission has announced that approximately 97.37 lakh names have been removed.

The special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Tamil Nadu began on November 4. Following this, booth-level officers visited houses to distribute SIR application forms. Special camps were also held to receive the forms. The deadline for this was initially December 4.

Meanwhile, the process of uploading the completed forms received from voters to the Election Commission's application is also underway. Accepting the request of political parties, the Election Commission extended the deadline for filling and submitting the SIR forms until December 11. Election officials continued to receive and upload the completed applications until December 14.

In this context, the draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu was released on Friday. District collectors released the draft electoral roll in the presence of representatives from all political parties.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that 97,37,832 names have been removed from the draft electoral roll due to reasons such as deceased voters, those not residing at the given address, those who have migrated, and duplicate entries.

Details Votes

1. Deceased Voters 26,32,672

2. Voters not at address 66,44,881

3. Duplicate Entries 3,39,278

Total 97,37,832

Specifically, 15.18% of the total voters have been removed. After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, the total number of voters in Tamil Nadu has decreased to 5.43 crore. Before the special intensive revision of the electoral roll, there were 6.41 crore voters.

Large number of voters deleted in Sholinganallur constituency

In Sholinganallur, the largest constituency in Tamil Nadu, a maximum of 2,18,439 voters have been deleted from the electoral roll. In Kolathur constituency, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin contested and won, 1.03 lakh voters have been deleted. In Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, 89,000 voters have been removed. In the Edappadi constituency of Salem district, where Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami won, more than 20,000 voters have been deleted. District-wise deleted voters’ list.

District Name Deleted Voters

Chennai 14,28,018

Kanchipuram 2,74,274

Tiruvallur 6,19,777

Chengalpattu 7.01 lakh

Dharmapuri 81,515

Namakkal 1.93 lakh

Coimbatore 6.50 lakhs

Pudukkottai 1,39,587

Tiruppur 5,63,785

Villupuram 1,82,865

Karur 79,690

Madurai 3,80,474

Ranipet 1,45,157

Cuddalore 2.45 lakhs