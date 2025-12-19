Nearly 1 Crore Voters Dropped in Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll; Chennai, Kanchipuram Record High Deletions
In Kolathur constituency, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin contested and won, 1.03 lakh voters have been deleted.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 9:58 PM IST
Chennai: Following the release of the draft electoral roll in Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission has announced that approximately 97.37 lakh names have been removed.
The special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Tamil Nadu began on November 4. Following this, booth-level officers visited houses to distribute SIR application forms. Special camps were also held to receive the forms. The deadline for this was initially December 4.
Meanwhile, the process of uploading the completed forms received from voters to the Election Commission's application is also underway. Accepting the request of political parties, the Election Commission extended the deadline for filling and submitting the SIR forms until December 11. Election officials continued to receive and upload the completed applications until December 14.
In this context, the draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu was released on Friday. District collectors released the draft electoral roll in the presence of representatives from all political parties.
Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that 97,37,832 names have been removed from the draft electoral roll due to reasons such as deceased voters, those not residing at the given address, those who have migrated, and duplicate entries.
Details Votes
1. Deceased Voters 26,32,672
2. Voters not at address 66,44,881
3. Duplicate Entries 3,39,278
Total 97,37,832
Specifically, 15.18% of the total voters have been removed. After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, the total number of voters in Tamil Nadu has decreased to 5.43 crore. Before the special intensive revision of the electoral roll, there were 6.41 crore voters.
Large number of voters deleted in Sholinganallur constituency
In Sholinganallur, the largest constituency in Tamil Nadu, a maximum of 2,18,439 voters have been deleted from the electoral roll. In Kolathur constituency, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin contested and won, 1.03 lakh voters have been deleted. In Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, 89,000 voters have been removed. In the Edappadi constituency of Salem district, where Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami won, more than 20,000 voters have been deleted. District-wise deleted voters’ list.
District Name Deleted Voters
Chennai 14,28,018
Kanchipuram 2,74,274
Tiruvallur 6,19,777
Chengalpattu 7.01 lakh
Dharmapuri 81,515
Namakkal 1.93 lakh
Coimbatore 6.50 lakhs
Pudukkottai 1,39,587
Tiruppur 5,63,785
Villupuram 1,82,865
Karur 79,690
Madurai 3,80,474
Ranipet 1,45,157
Cuddalore 2.45 lakhs
Ariyalur 24,368
Nagapattinam 57,338
Virudhunagar 1,89,964
Krishnagiri 1,74,549
Theni 1,25,739
Thoothukudi 1,62,527
Sivaganga 1,50,828
Ramanathapuram 1,17,364
Erode 3,25,429
Tirupattur 1,16,739
Vellore 2,15,025
Nilgiris 56,091
Kanyakumari 1.53 lakhs
Kallakurichi 84,329
Tirunelveli 2.16 lakhs
Tenkasi 1.51 lakhs
Salem 3.62 lakhs
Tiruchirappalli 3.31 lakhs
Perambalur 49,548
Mayiladuthurai 75,378
Thanjavur 2.06 lakhs
Tiruvarur 1.29 lakhs
Tiruvannamalai 2.52 lakhs
Dindigul 3,24,894
Furthermore, the reasons for the deletion of names from the electoral roll are also included in the list. If there are any objections regarding the reasons for the removal of names, those concerned can submit their objections until January 18.
Furthermore, the Election Commission has announced that those who have changed their address can fill out Form 8, and new voters can fill out Form 6, and submit them along with the necessary documents to be included in the electoral roll by January 18.
It has also been stated that a one-month period will be given for adding names to the electoral roll and making corrections.
Specifically, the final electoral roll will be published at the end of February next year. Only those whose names are in the final electoral roll will be able to vote in the 2026 assembly elections. People can check draft electoral roll by entering their voter ID number on the website voters.eci.gov.in.