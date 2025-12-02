ETV Bharat / state

'Near Threatened' Himalayan Griffon Vulture Rescued From Pushkar Forest Range In Rajasthan

Ajmer: A Himalayan Griffon vulture was found and rescued from the Pushkar Forest Range in Rajasthan, officials said on Monday.

The presence of the vulture was first reported to Deputy Forest Conservator Bala Murugan in Jaipur. Subsequently, Pushkar Forest Range Ranger Mansingh and 'Cobra team', a group that rescues venomous snakes and other distressed animals in the state, rescued the vulture.

'Cobra team' founder Sukhdev Bhatt stated that they received information from the Pisangan area of ​​the Pushkar subdivision that a large bird had been spotted there.

Soon, the DFO formed a team, which then rescued the vulture and took it to the Pushkar Range office. Listed as 'Near Threatened' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the vulture is usually found in Kashmir and the foothills in North and Northeastern India. It is the second-largest Old World vulture species.

The Himalayan Griffon vulture rescued from Pushkar Forest Range. (ETV Bharat)

Bhatt said that for the last four to five days, the vulture had been spotted in the populated area of ​​Pisangan. "Due to the fear of the large bird, people refrained from coming on their rooftops," he said.

The rescued vulture had a wingspan is up to six feet and weighed about 15 kilograms. Its 'Near Threatened' status means the vulture species numbers are declining due to threats like habitat loss, poisoning (especially from livestock drugs like diclofenac), and collisions with man-made structures.