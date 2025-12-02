'Near Threatened' Himalayan Griffon Vulture Rescued From Pushkar Forest Range In Rajasthan
The massive vulture had been spotted multiple times in the last four to five days in a populated area of Pisangan.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 1:51 PM IST
Ajmer: A Himalayan Griffon vulture was found and rescued from the Pushkar Forest Range in Rajasthan, officials said on Monday.
The presence of the vulture was first reported to Deputy Forest Conservator Bala Murugan in Jaipur. Subsequently, Pushkar Forest Range Ranger Mansingh and 'Cobra team', a group that rescues venomous snakes and other distressed animals in the state, rescued the vulture.
'Cobra team' founder Sukhdev Bhatt stated that they received information from the Pisangan area of the Pushkar subdivision that a large bird had been spotted there.
Soon, the DFO formed a team, which then rescued the vulture and took it to the Pushkar Range office. Listed as 'Near Threatened' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the vulture is usually found in Kashmir and the foothills in North and Northeastern India. It is the second-largest Old World vulture species.
Bhatt said that for the last four to five days, the vulture had been spotted in the populated area of Pisangan. "Due to the fear of the large bird, people refrained from coming on their rooftops," he said.
The rescued vulture had a wingspan is up to six feet and weighed about 15 kilograms. Its 'Near Threatened' status means the vulture species numbers are declining due to threats like habitat loss, poisoning (especially from livestock drugs like diclofenac), and collisions with man-made structures.
From 'Least Concern' To 'Near Threatened'
According to a 2008 research paper published in Forktail (now Journal of Asian Ornithology), the Himalayan Griffon was listed as 'Least Concern' in the IUCN 2007 list, as against now 'Near Threatened' now.
The paper titled 'Status of the Himalayan Griffon Gyps himalayensis in South-East Asia' said the vulture was previously known to be resident to the Sino-Himalayas and Central Asia only, but was being increasingly spotted in multiple South-East Asian countries.
The causes for the increase in sightings are unknown, but we speculate that climate change, deforestation and hunting, coupled with natural patterns of post-fledging dispersal and navigational inexperience, may be contributing to this change, the paper said. It, however, added that the difficulty of access to much of its mountainous range renders population surveys of this vulture difficult.
Apparently, this is not the first time that a Himalayan Griffon has been spotted in Rajasthan. The paper mentions it being spotted as low as 175 m near Bharatpur in eastern
"Breeding occurs at elevations of between 600 and 4,500 m. Foraging birds are seen as high as 5,000 m or more and non-breeding altitudinal migrants spend the boreal winter down to plains level, having been recorded as low as 175 m near Bharatpur, eastern Rajasthan, India, immediately south of the Himalayas," the paper reads.
Himalayan Griffons, it says, are mainly specialists on large mammal (including livestock) carrion, their food being found visually while soaring, either directly or by monitoring other scavenging birds like other vultures and corvids. "Their large body size confers feeding dominance over other vulture species in mixed gatherings at a carcass," it reads.
Recently, a Eurasian griffon vulture released from a location in Madhya Pradesh returned to India after a span of eight months, flying around 15,000 kilometres over multiple geographical locations. Its movement was recorded with the help of a radio collar that had been fitted by the MP forest department on its body before releasing it.
