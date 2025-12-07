ETV Bharat / state

Dhanbad Gas Leak: NDRF Team Detects Dangerously High Carbon Monoxide Level In Naya Dhora Area

Dhanbad: A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ranchi started its probe into the toxic gas leak in Kenduadih.

During the investigation, the NDRF team found a shocking 1,680 ppm of carbon monoxide in air in the Naya Dhora area of ​​Kenduadih. The 32-member team, camping at the Kenduadih police station, is inspecting the gas leak area and collecting gas level data using a Dragon multi-gas detector.

Teams from Sinfer, DGMS, CMPDIL, and BCCL are also investigating the gas leak in the area. Assistant Commandant Vinay Kumar, who is leading the NDRF team, stated that gas levels varied in different parts of the area, but the highest concentration of carbon monoxide was found in Nayadhora, at 1,680 ppm, which is extremely dangerous.

He explained that the gas combines with hemoglobin in the blood when inhaled, preventing oxygen from reaching the lungs and causing death. Kumr said the NDRF team is monitoring carbon monoxide levels in the area and marking locations where gas leaks have been detected.