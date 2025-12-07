Dhanbad Gas Leak: NDRF Team Detects Dangerously High Carbon Monoxide Level In Naya Dhora Area
The 32-member team found a shocking 1,680 ppm of carbon monoxide in air in the locality.
Dhanbad: A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ranchi started its probe into the toxic gas leak in Kenduadih.
During the investigation, the NDRF team found a shocking 1,680 ppm of carbon monoxide in air in the Naya Dhora area of Kenduadih. The 32-member team, camping at the Kenduadih police station, is inspecting the gas leak area and collecting gas level data using a Dragon multi-gas detector.
Teams from Sinfer, DGMS, CMPDIL, and BCCL are also investigating the gas leak in the area. Assistant Commandant Vinay Kumar, who is leading the NDRF team, stated that gas levels varied in different parts of the area, but the highest concentration of carbon monoxide was found in Nayadhora, at 1,680 ppm, which is extremely dangerous.
He explained that the gas combines with hemoglobin in the blood when inhaled, preventing oxygen from reaching the lungs and causing death. Kumr said the NDRF team is monitoring carbon monoxide levels in the area and marking locations where gas leaks have been detected.
He urged residents in areas with high levels of the toxic gas to remain vigilant. During the investigation, a woman suddenly fell ill and was immediately rushed to the hospital. JK Mehta, the new GM of Putki PB Area, who was present at the scene, said that gas levels are still high in one or two areas, which is a matter of concern.
He added that a separate 30-bed facility has been set up at the Central Hospital to provide emergency medical services. Additionally, medical facilities and accommodation have been provided at the relief camps set up at the Kusataur Community Health Centre and Munidih.
Mehta further stated that people are being taken to Belgadia and Karmatand for rehabilitation. Meanwhile, local residents and elected representatives appear dissatisfied with the department's actions. They are demanding that instead of simply evacuating people, the cause of the gas leak be investigated and steps be taken to prevent it.
