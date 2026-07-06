NDRF Rescues 408 Devotees Stranded In Floodwaters In Alandi
150 cows were also rescued from the flood affected areas and relocated to safety.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Alandi: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Alandi district administration had both issued warnings, asking Wari devotees not to reach Alandi, as the Indrayani river waters had crossed the danger level. But devotees ignored these warnings. And now, 408 devotees, who were stranded at various locations in Alandi due to severe floods, had to be rescued.
As the water level of Indrayani river crossed danger mark, there was severe flooding in Alandi town. CM Fadnavis said a team of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) has safely rescued the devotees through efforts coordinated with the Alandi Municipal Council, disaster management agencies, police, the fire brigade, and other departments.
Of these 408 devotees, 220 were evacuated from the Dnyaneshwari Temple area, 100 from Indrayani Nagari, 60 from Thakurbuva Mandap, and 28 from Gopalpura. Additionally, devotees stranded individually at various other locations have been moved to safety.
Also rescued from the flood-affected areas were 150 cows, which were relocated to safety by the rescue and relief teams working tirelessly. The rescue and relief operations have been undergoing on a war footing, with relevant departments continuously monitoring the situation. The administration urged citizens and devotees not to believe in rumours, to follow official instructions from the administration, and to contact the administration if necessary.
The devotees belong to the Warkari community who undertake an annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur, which is considered a sacred and important festival in Maharashtra.
Also Read:
- Mumbai Rains: Six killed, One Injured In Chawl Collapse In Mumbai; NDRF At spot
- Mumbai Comes To A Halt As Rains Lash For Third Consecutive Day; Several Trains Cancelled
- Mumbai-Pune Train Services Suspended After Landslides In The Karjat-Lonavala Section
- 4 IndiGo Flights Cancelled, 13 Of Others Diverted As Rains Halt Mumbai Airport Runway Ops For 1 Hour