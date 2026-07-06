ETV Bharat / state

NDRF Rescues 408 Devotees Stranded In Floodwaters In Alandi

Alandi: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Alandi district administration had both issued warnings, asking Wari devotees not to reach Alandi, as the Indrayani river waters had crossed the danger level. But devotees ignored these warnings. And now, 408 devotees, who were stranded at various locations in Alandi due to severe floods, had to be rescued.

As the water level of Indrayani river crossed danger mark, there was severe flooding in Alandi town. CM Fadnavis said a team of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) has safely rescued the devotees through efforts coordinated with the Alandi Municipal Council, disaster management agencies, police, the fire brigade, and other departments.

Of these 408 devotees, 220 were evacuated from the Dnyaneshwari Temple area, 100 from Indrayani Nagari, 60 from Thakurbuva Mandap, and 28 from Gopalpura. Additionally, devotees stranded individually at various other locations have been moved to safety.