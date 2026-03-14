ETV Bharat / state

NDA Yet To Designate Candidate For The Fifth Rajya Sabha Seat In Bihar

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is yet to declare its candidate for the fifth one of the five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar going to poll on March 16, despite it being billed as a prestige issue for the alliance. The contestant will have to take on the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) candidate and incumbent Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Amarendra Dhari Singh.

Altogether, five people from the NDA constituents have filed their nomination papers for the seats that will become vacant on April 9. They include chief minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Ram Nath Thakur from the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin and another leader from the party, Shivesh Kumar aka Shivesh Ram, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) national president and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha.

“We are yet to decide who is going to be the NDA candidate for the fifth Rajya Sabha seat. We will come to know about it only when the voters or MLAs are allotted to each of the five candidates. It will be decided at the alliance’s meeting on Sunday ahead of the elections scheduled on Monday,” BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel told ETV Bharat.

Patel added that the decision would be taken at the NDA meeting at senior JD(U) leader and state minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary’s residence in Patna on Sunday afternoon. He also revealed that all the alliance MLAs have been asked to be present in Patna on the polling day.

The actual reason behind the non-declaration of the NDA candidate

The main reason behind the non-declaration of the NDA candidate for the fifth seat is that the alliance is three MLAs short of the number needed to clinch all five seats. Its total strength is 202 in the 243-member Legislative Assembly. This is expected to influence the outcome for the fifth seat.

As per the formula under the proportional representation system for election to the Upper House of the Parliament, this time, ‘first-preference votes’ of at least 41 MLAs are required to win each of the Rajya Sabha seats. Every MLA (voter) has a single transferable vote, and they can rank candidates as per their preference. This means that the alliance needs a total of 205 MLAs to smoothly bag the five seats for which polls are going to be held.

There are no doubts about the three candidates – Nitish, Ram Nath and Nitin. They will sail through by dint of the strength of their respective parties in the Assembly.

However, the BJP is in a catch-22 situation when it comes to Shivesh and Upendra. While the former is the party’s official candidate for the polls, the latter was invited by it to contest the election despite his party, RLM, having just four seats in the Assembly.

“It will neither be politically wise nor ethically good to ditch Upendra after inviting him to contest. He is currently a Rajya Sabha member, and it was the BJP which sent him to the Upper House. So, in all probability, he will be declared the candidate on the fourth seat and will be easily elected, while Shivesh will be the fifth candidate, though we are sure he will also get elected,” a senior BJP leader confided to ETV Bharat.

The way the numbers stack for NDA in the polls

Among the NDA constituents, the JD(U) has 85 MLAs. The votes of 82 (41x2) of them would be spent in electing Nitish and Ram Nath, while the remaining three would be asked to vote for the candidate on the fifth Rajya Sabha seat.

Similarly, the BJP has 89 MLAs. Altogether 82 of them would be used to elect Nitin and the candidate on the fourth seat, while the remaining seven would be transferred to vote for the fifth seat.

The MLAs of other NDA partners, including 19 of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), five of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and four of RLM, will also vote for the candidate on the first Rajya Sabha seat – taking the total to 38 legislators in his support. Yet he will fall three short of the required 41 first-preference votes.

Meanwhile, the NDA leaders are holding hectic parleys and manoeuvres to attract the votes of the lone MLA of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and a couple from Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM to reach the magic figure. Both parties are a part of the opposition, but are not members of the Mahagathbandhan.