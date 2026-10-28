ETV Bharat / state

NDA Scores Two MLC Wins in Karnataka, Leads in Western Graduates' Seat

Bengaluru : The BJP-JD(S) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won two of the four Karnataka Legislative Council constituencies covered in the ongoing election results, with AP Ranganath winning the Bengaluru Teachers' seat and BJP candidate Shashil G. Namoshi securing the North-East Teachers' constituency.

BJP candidate SV Sankanoor was leading in the Western Graduates' constituency in the latest available counting updates from Dharwad, while the result for the South-East Graduates' constituency remained awaited in the supplied reports. The results have prompted NDA leaders to claim that the Congress is losing public support ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. Ranganath defeats Puttanna in Bengaluru

NDA candidate AP Ranganath won the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency with 10,810 votes, defeating Congress candidate Puttanna, who secured 9,902 votes. Ranganath's victory margin was 908 votes. Counting was held at Government Arts and Science College near Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru. Puttanna initially led by 176 votes in the first round, but Ranganath moved ahead in subsequent rounds and maintained his lead. Puttanna left the counting centre after the third round, while NDA workers celebrated by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated Ranganath and thanked teachers who voted for the alliance candidate. In a post, he said, “Truth alone triumphs,” and alleged that the election had defeated “lies, misgovernance, money power and muscle power.”

Kumaraswamy described the victory as historic and said it demonstrated the strength of the BJP-JD(S) alliance. He projected the results as a sign of what could happen in the 2028 Assembly elections, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda for their support.



Namoshi wins North-East Teachers' seat

In the North-East Teachers' constituency, BJP candidate Shashil G. Namoshi defeated Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur by 3,297 votes. Namoshi secured 15,596 votes against Mattur's 12,299 and crossed the winning quota of 14,191 votes on first-preference votes alone.

Of the 30,253 votes polled, 28,380 were valid and 1,873 were rejected. Independent candidate Rajakumar K. Kalaburagi received 167 votes, while Raju Devappa Sona secured 127. Other candidates received fewer than 50 votes each. BJP leader N. Ravikumar and party workers celebrated Namoshi's victory, which gave the BJP another win in the Council elections.



Sankanoor leads in Western Graduates' constituency