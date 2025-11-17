ETV Bharat / state

NDA Parties To Meet On Tuesday To Finalise Nitish Kumar As Bihar CM

Patna: The meeting of the NDA bloc to name Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister-designate for Bihar has been postponed to November 18, as informed by Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal. The meeting was scheduled to be held on November 17.

"The BJP legislature party will meet tomorrow (November 18) at 10 am in the Atal Auditorium at BJP headquarters in Patna to elect its leader. The central observers will be attending it. Afterwards, the NDA bloc parties will meet to finalise the government formation by November 21," Jaiswal added.

He said a new leader will be elected at the legislature party meeting. After which, a formal letter of support for Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister will be submitted to the allies. Since NDA's landslide victory, there has been a flurry of activities at the Chief Minister's residence. Sources said the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected MLAs will take place at the Gandhi Maidan on November 20, preparations for which are underway.

A series of meetings was held at both Patna and New Delhi to finalise the formation and composition of the new cabinet. The Election Commission submitted a new list of 243 MLAs to the Governor on Sunday.