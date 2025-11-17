NDA Parties To Meet On Tuesday To Finalise Nitish Kumar As Bihar CM
Earlier scheduled for November 17, the meeting will take place at the Atal Auditorium in the BJP headquarters, which will be attended by central observers.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 1:46 PM IST
Patna: The meeting of the NDA bloc to name Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister-designate for Bihar has been postponed to November 18, as informed by Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal. The meeting was scheduled to be held on November 17.
"The BJP legislature party will meet tomorrow (November 18) at 10 am in the Atal Auditorium at BJP headquarters in Patna to elect its leader. The central observers will be attending it. Afterwards, the NDA bloc parties will meet to finalise the government formation by November 21," Jaiswal added.
He said a new leader will be elected at the legislature party meeting. After which, a formal letter of support for Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister will be submitted to the allies. Since NDA's landslide victory, there has been a flurry of activities at the Chief Minister's residence. Sources said the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected MLAs will take place at the Gandhi Maidan on November 20, preparations for which are underway.
A series of meetings was held at both Patna and New Delhi to finalise the formation and composition of the new cabinet. The Election Commission submitted a new list of 243 MLAs to the Governor on Sunday.
The last cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government on Monday "authorised" Nitish Kumar to recommend dissolution of the assembly. A resolution to this effect was unanimously passed in the meeting chaired by Kumar, which lasted for 10 minutes.
"The CM met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan soon after the meeting to apprise him about the decision of the cabinet. On November 19, Kumar will submit his resignation to the Governor as head of the outgoing government," one of the sources said.
In the recent assembly polls, the NDA bagged more than 200 seats in the 243-member House, with the BJP winning the maximum number of 89 seats, followed by the JD(U)'s tally of 85.
