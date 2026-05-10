ETV Bharat / state

NDA Leaders Meet Assam Guv At Lok Bhavan, Stake Claim To Form Govt

In this image posted on May 9, 2026, Union Minister JP Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during a meeting ahead of the election of the leader of the BJP legislature party in the Assam Assembly, in Guwahati. ( PTI )

Guwahati: Leaders of the NDA on Sunday met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and staked a claim to form the government in the state led by Chief Minister-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This will be the third successive NDA government in Assam, with the saffron party-led administration first assuming power in 2016, which was headed by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Sarma, who became chief minister in 2021, is set to make history by becoming the only non-Congress CM to assume office for two successive terms.

Union Minister J P Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, appointed as BJP's central observer and co-observer, respectively, also went to Lok Bhavan along with Sarma and other NDA leaders, an official said.

"The NDA leaders submitted their claim to form the government. The Governor has received their application, signed by all the three constituent parties," he said. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also comprises the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) in Assam.