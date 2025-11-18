ETV Bharat / state

NDA Grapples With Partners' Demand For The Posts Of Assembly Speaker And Share In The Bihar Government

Preparations are underway at Gandhi Maidan for the swearing-in of the new Bihar Government expected on Thursday, November 20, in Patna. ( IANS )

Patna: With the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for Bihar all set to be ushered in on Thursday (November 20), intense deliberations are going on among the allies over the post of the legislative Assembly speaker and key portfolios.

While the major partners – chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have locked horns over the speaker’s post, the smaller partners are staking claim on having the deputy chief minister and important departments for their ministers.

The NDA scored a landslide victory by winning 202 seats in the 243-member House, with the BJP emerging as the largest party with 89 seats, followed by JDU with 85 seats and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) with 19 seats. Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) bagged five, and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) got four seats.

The Speaker Conundrum

JDU leaders – Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh and the party’s national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha have been shuttling between Patna and Delhi – confabulating with the BJP leadership on behalf of Nitish for the post of the speaker, size of the ministry, the ministers to be sworn-in, and the allocation of portfolios to them. Both of them were in Delhi at the time of writing the report.

On the other hand, the BJP has indicated its determination to retain the Assembly speaker’s post. In the outgoing Assembly (to be dissolved on Wednesday), its leader Nand Kishore Yadav served as the speaker since 2024, while JDU’s Narendra Narayan Yadav was the deputy speaker.

The speaker’s post assumes more importance in a House where two parties have almost equal strength, leading to a perpetual possibility of a change in the alliance and the government. He has the power to control the Assembly proceedings, interpret rules, discipline the legislators, and oversee voting over various issues, bills and motions.

The larger parties always want their own speaker in the House, as he could be their point person and controlling authority inside the Assembly, in any eventuality. He also has the tie-breaker vote with him.

While the JDU wants one of its own MLAs to be the speaker, the BJP is arguing that it should get the post by dint of being the largest party in the House.

The BJP is extending the examples of the two NDA governments during the outgoing Assembly, in which its senior leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Nand Kishore Yadav held the speaker’s position from 2020 to 2022, and then from 2024 to the present day. It also reminded the JDU that even during the Mahagathbandhan government between 2022 and 2024, the RJD got the post, and its senior leader Awadh Bihar Chaudhary functioned as the speaker.

While hectic discussions are going on, both parties are ready with the names who could be the next speaker. This includes JDU leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Sharwan Kumar, and BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Prem Kumar.

Dilemma Over Deputy Chief Ministers

The next challenge in the NDA is over the post of deputy chief ministers. With the chief minister’s post going to the JDU in the form of Nitish, the post of deputy chief minister(s) will naturally go to the other parties.

The outgoing NDA government had two deputy chief ministers – Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha – from the BJP. However, this time, Union minister Chirag Paswan’s LJP(R) has also staked a claim for the post.

Union minister and BJP in-charge for Bihar polls, Dharmendra Pradhan, is holding talks with all the smaller parties over it. There is a possibility of having two deputy chief ministers, including one from the BJP and the other from the LJP(R), in the new government.