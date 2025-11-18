NDA Grapples With Partners' Demand For The Posts Of Assembly Speaker And Share In The Bihar Government
As Nitish Kumar readies to take oath, NDA allies jostle for the Speaker’s post, deputy CMs and key portfolios, exposing fault lines in the coalition.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 18, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST
Patna: With the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for Bihar all set to be ushered in on Thursday (November 20), intense deliberations are going on among the allies over the post of the legislative Assembly speaker and key portfolios.
While the major partners – chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have locked horns over the speaker’s post, the smaller partners are staking claim on having the deputy chief minister and important departments for their ministers.
The NDA scored a landslide victory by winning 202 seats in the 243-member House, with the BJP emerging as the largest party with 89 seats, followed by JDU with 85 seats and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) with 19 seats. Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) bagged five, and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) got four seats.
The Speaker Conundrum
JDU leaders – Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh and the party’s national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha have been shuttling between Patna and Delhi – confabulating with the BJP leadership on behalf of Nitish for the post of the speaker, size of the ministry, the ministers to be sworn-in, and the allocation of portfolios to them. Both of them were in Delhi at the time of writing the report.
On the other hand, the BJP has indicated its determination to retain the Assembly speaker’s post. In the outgoing Assembly (to be dissolved on Wednesday), its leader Nand Kishore Yadav served as the speaker since 2024, while JDU’s Narendra Narayan Yadav was the deputy speaker.
The speaker’s post assumes more importance in a House where two parties have almost equal strength, leading to a perpetual possibility of a change in the alliance and the government. He has the power to control the Assembly proceedings, interpret rules, discipline the legislators, and oversee voting over various issues, bills and motions.
The larger parties always want their own speaker in the House, as he could be their point person and controlling authority inside the Assembly, in any eventuality. He also has the tie-breaker vote with him.
While the JDU wants one of its own MLAs to be the speaker, the BJP is arguing that it should get the post by dint of being the largest party in the House.
The BJP is extending the examples of the two NDA governments during the outgoing Assembly, in which its senior leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Nand Kishore Yadav held the speaker’s position from 2020 to 2022, and then from 2024 to the present day. It also reminded the JDU that even during the Mahagathbandhan government between 2022 and 2024, the RJD got the post, and its senior leader Awadh Bihar Chaudhary functioned as the speaker.
While hectic discussions are going on, both parties are ready with the names who could be the next speaker. This includes JDU leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Sharwan Kumar, and BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Prem Kumar.
Dilemma Over Deputy Chief Ministers
The next challenge in the NDA is over the post of deputy chief ministers. With the chief minister’s post going to the JDU in the form of Nitish, the post of deputy chief minister(s) will naturally go to the other parties.
The outgoing NDA government had two deputy chief ministers – Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha – from the BJP. However, this time, Union minister Chirag Paswan’s LJP(R) has also staked a claim for the post.
Union minister and BJP in-charge for Bihar polls, Dharmendra Pradhan, is holding talks with all the smaller parties over it. There is a possibility of having two deputy chief ministers, including one from the BJP and the other from the LJP(R), in the new government.
“Only one thing is certain as of now. Our party is going to be a part of the new NDA government in Bihar. All further talks are happening at the level of our party president (Chirag Paswan). He is authorised to make all decisions about the extent of participation in the government. We will make public all information once everything is finalised,” LJP(R) spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt told ETV Bharat.
However, the leaders from various NDA constituents are also discussing the feasibility of having more than two deputy chief ministers to provide representation to different caste groups, including the general category, other backward classes, extremely backward castes, and the Dalits.
Ministers And Their Portfolios
The NDA insiders have revealed that a formula of one minister for every six MLAs has been devised for the distribution of cabinet berths among the allies. The smaller parties – HAM(S) and RLM – which have a lesser number of seats, would be accommodated in the government with one berth each.
All the NDA partners in Bihar are also pushing for important departments in the government, which include home, finance, general administration, road construction, building construction, rural development, education, health and agriculture, among others. The annual budget size of these departments is bigger in comparison to the other departments.
However, just a few ministers from different parties are expected to be administered the oath at Nitish’s swearing-in ceremony at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday. It would leave room for further negotiations between the allies and future expansion of the cabinet, as well as the distribution of portfolios among the ministers.
“Ours is the largest party. We believe in inclusive development. Our central leadership will decide about the number of ministers from the party, the people who will become ministers, and the portfolios they will get,” BJP spokesperson and former MLA Prem Ranjan Patel told ETV Bharat.
As per the Constitutional provisions, Bihar can have a total of 36 ministers or 15 per cent of the 243-member House.
The BJP and JDU legislature parties will hold their respective meetings in Patna on Wednesday, and follow it up with a meeting of the NDA legislature party, at which Nitish will be elected its leader.
The Oath-Taking Ceremony
Hectic preparations are going on at the Gandhi Maidan in the state capital for the swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other central ministers, chief ministers of a dozen states and other dignitaries are expected to attend it.
Elaborate security measures are being put in place in view of the high-profile event. The SPG (Special Protection Group), which protects the Prime Minister, has also deployed its personnel at the venue.
BJP Appoints Observers
In a press statement, Arun Singh, the National General Secretary of the BJP, stated that the Parliamentary Board of the BJP has appointed Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, as the Central Observer for the election of the leader of the party in Bihar.
Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, former Union Minister, have been appointed as Central Co-Observers.