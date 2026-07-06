NDA Delegation Complains To Karnataka CEO, Alleging Irregularities In SIR
BJP and JDS leaders, including H D Kumaraswamy, Prahlad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, R Ashok, and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, demand probe, re-examination of registration forms.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: NDA leaders met Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Anbukumar earlier today and and demanded an immediate probe into alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in the state, and a direction to re-examine all registration forms.
A delegation of BJP and JDS leaders, including Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy, Prahlad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, Leader of Opposition R Ashok, and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, met CEO Anbukumar and submitted a complaint along with "evidence". They expressed serious concern about the "massive irregularities" found in the ongoing SIR process in Karnataka, alleging that officials who are supposed to conduct the SIR are not giving any respect to the approved process, thereby "subverting the very idea of democracy".
According to SIR guidelines, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) should mandatorily visit houses and conduct verification under the direction of District Election Officers (DEO/DC). The identity of each family member should be verified personally.
However, this is not being followed at the grassroots level, alleged the NDA leaders. They said. "Evidence related to this has already been shared on social media, mainstream media has also reported several such instances and all of them are clearly available in the public domain."
They added, "Hundreds of similar complaints are coming in from many parts of the state. Registration forms are being filled while sitting in community halls, mosques and residences of BLOs. WhatsApp groups have also been created for the purpose, and people are being encouraged to visit these community halls and mosques for the SIR process."
Such a practice is a violation of the SIR guidelines, and raises serious concerns about the neutrality and secular nature of the election process. SIR is being carried out to strengthen the integrity of the voter lists, but the way in which BLOs are conducting the process is defeating the purpose of the revision, they also said.
They went on to say that this will lead to the creation of an unstable and unreliable voter list, and vowed that they won't allow any violation or deviation from the procedures prescribed by the ECI. "Considering the seriousness of these irregularities, we, the NDA alliance partners, urge you to order an immediate investigation and direct a re-verification of all registration forms through mandatory door-to-door visits. We demand strict legal action against all officials and political office-bearers responsible for these irregularities," they said.
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