ETV Bharat / state

NDA Delegation Complains To Karnataka CEO, Alleging Irregularities In SIR

Bengaluru: NDA leaders met Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Anbukumar earlier today and and demanded an immediate probe into alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in the state, and a direction to re-examine all registration forms.

A delegation of BJP and JDS leaders, including Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy, Prahlad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, Leader of Opposition R Ashok, and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, met CEO Anbukumar and submitted a complaint along with "evidence". They expressed serious concern about the "massive irregularities" found in the ongoing SIR process in Karnataka, alleging that officials who are supposed to conduct the SIR are not giving any respect to the approved process, thereby "subverting the very idea of ​​democracy".

According to SIR guidelines, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) should mandatorily visit houses and conduct verification under the direction of District Election Officers (DEO/DC). The identity of each family member should be verified personally.

However, this is not being followed at the grassroots level, alleged the NDA leaders. They said. "Evidence related to this has already been shared on social media, mainstream media has also reported several such instances and all of them are clearly available in the public domain."