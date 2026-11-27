ETV Bharat / state

NDA Backed Candidates Dominate First Phase Of Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat Elections

Supporters set off fireworks following the victory of a Sarpanch candidate in Rayanapadu, NTR district ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) maintained its dominance in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh, with candidates backed by the ruling coalition winning a majority of the contested sarpanch posts. Although the elections were held on a non-party basis, alliance-supported candidates secured significantly more victories than those backed by the opposition YSRCP.

According to the results available by midnight on Thursday, alliance-backed candidates had won 1,835 of the 3,189 sarpanch posts that went to polls in the first phase. Of these, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supported candidates won 1,661 panchayats, while Jana Sena-backed candidates secured 150 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)supported candidates won 24.

YSRCP-backed candidates emerged victorious in 906 panchayats, while other candidates won 113. Results for the remaining seats were awaited.

Including the panchayats won unanimously, NDA-backed candidates secured victories in 2,543 panchayats, compared with 952 for the YSRCP. The results indicated that the ruling alliance retained a considerable advantage across most districts, although the YSRCP put up a relatively stronger contest in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Vizianagaram and Nellore districts.

The alliance also maintained its lead in larger panchayats. Of the 52 major panchayats with more than 10,000 voters that went to polls in the first phase, alliance-backed candidates won 28, while the YSRCP managed victories in six. Counting was underway for the remaining seats.