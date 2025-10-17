ETV Bharat / state

NDA Allies To Fight Bihar Elections Under Nitish; Decision On Next CM After Polls: Amit Shah

Patna: The NDA allies will fight the Bihar Assembly elections under the leadership of JD-U chief Nitish Kumar and a decision on who will head the next government will be taken by the elected legislators after the polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Terming Kumar a very prominent socialist leader in Indian politics, Shah said the JD-U chief's politics has always been anti-Congress, and that he was a prominent leader of the JP movement and fought against the Congress during Emergency. "We are fighting the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also leading our election campaign," Shah told Aaj Tak in an interview.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, and the counting will take place on November 14. Asked if Kumar will again become the chief minister, Shah said the elected MLAs of the coalition partners will first elect their respective party leaders, who will then sit together and decide as to who will head the next government.

Asked if Kumar will become the chief minister even if the BJP wins more seats than the JD-U, Shah said the saffron party had more MLAs than the JD-U in the outgoing government, yet Kumar became the chief minister.

"When we won more seats (in 2020), Nitish Kumar told us that the BJP should lead the government. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him that he should lead the government, and eventually he became the chief minister," Shah said. The home minister also said that the BJP has full faith in its alliance partners.

"Wherever we received a full majority, be it states or at the Centre, we ran the government in coalition. We have always respected our alliance partners, and we will do so this time as well," he said. All the NDA partners are in close coordination with each other and because of this, discussions among the parties never get derailed anywhere, he added.