'CPM-Congress Kuruva Gang' Behind Sabarimala Gold Heist, Says NDA; Announces Protest
BJP Kerala unit president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the prime accused is being shielded by a nexus that involves the leadership of both CPM and Congress.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Launching a scathing attack on the LDF government, the NDA on Saturday alleged that the Sabarimala gold heist was executed by a "CPM-Congress Kuruva gang." BJP Kerala unit president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and leader K Surendran termed the recent arrest of the temple Tantri (chief priest) a diversionary tactic to deflect public attention from the ruling front's setback in the local body elections.
Addressing a press conference here, Chandrasekhar claimed a high-level political conspiracy behind the theft. "This is an unholy alliance. The prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, is being shielded by a nexus that involves the leadership of both the CPM and the Congress, extending to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Sonia Gandhi," he alleged.
Chandrasekhar questioned the logic of targeting the spiritual head of the temple while the administrative heads remained untouched. "Why is the Tantri being hunted while the Devaswom Minister and officials, who are the custodians of the temple's assets, are spared? The government is trying to destroy the sanctity of Sabarimala," he said.
Selective Targeting
Surendran slammed the move to charge the Tantri with conspiracy under IPC 120 (B), particularly linking it to the women's entry issue. "If a case is to be registered for violating customs, the first accused should be the Chief Minister. The real conspiracy to breach tradition by escorting activists to the shrine was hatched in the CM's office," he alleged.
Pointing out alleged discrepancies in the investigation, he said, "The statement of the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, explicitly mentions former minister Kadakampally Surendran and former Devaswom Board president Prashanth. Yet, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has refrained from arresting them despite questioning. The remand report fails to show that the Tantri made any financial gain from the theft."
Protest on Makaravilakku Day
To protest the "political witch-hunt" and expose the alleged corruption, the NDA announced a state-wide campaign on January 14, coinciding with the holy Makaravilakku day, when it will organise an 'Ayyappa Jyothi' protest. Believers have been asked to light lamps in their homes and public places as a symbolic resistance against the government's actions.
Also Read