'CPM-Congress Kuruva Gang' Behind Sabarimala Gold Heist, Says NDA; Announces Protest

Thiruvananthapuram: Launching a scathing attack on the LDF government, the NDA on Saturday alleged that the Sabarimala gold heist was executed by a "CPM-Congress Kuruva gang." BJP Kerala unit president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and leader K Surendran termed the recent arrest of the temple Tantri (chief priest) a diversionary tactic to deflect public attention from the ruling front's setback in the local body elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Chandrasekhar claimed a high-level political conspiracy behind the theft. "This is an unholy alliance. The prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, is being shielded by a nexus that involves the leadership of both the CPM and the Congress, extending to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Sonia Gandhi," he alleged.

Chandrasekhar questioned the logic of targeting the spiritual head of the temple while the administrative heads remained untouched. "Why is the Tantri being hunted while the Devaswom Minister and officials, who are the custodians of the temple's assets, are spared? The government is trying to destroy the sanctity of Sabarimala," he said.

Selective Targeting