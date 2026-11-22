ETV Bharat / state

NCW Writes To Tamil Nadu DGP Seeking Probe Into Woman's Body Found In Train At Nagercoil

Kanyakumari: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the alleged rape and murder of a woman inside a stationary train coach at Nagercoil Junction railway station, Tamil Nadu and wrote to the DGP seeking a thorough and time-bound investigation, examination of possible security lapses and preservation of CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has called for expeditious identification of the deceased and tracing of her family, while asking for a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within a week.

Furthermore, the Commission has sought a comprehensive review of railway station security, particularly the monitoring of unoccupied coaches, night patrolling and coordination among the GRP, RPF and railway authorities.

"The safety of women in railway premises and public transport spaces cannot be compromised. Such grave incidents demand strict accountability, effective security measures and swift action to ensure justice for the victim," it said.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Nagercoil in connection with the murder.

The accused, identified as Ayyappan, is a resident of Shenbagaramanputhur in Kanyakumari and confessed to having forcibly dragged the woman, sexually assaulted her, and finally murdered her. He was produced before a Nagercoil court, which remanded him to judicial custody.