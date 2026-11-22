NCW Writes To Tamil Nadu DGP Seeking Probe Into Woman's Body Found In Train At Nagercoil
Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has called for expeditious identification of the deceased and tracing of her family and asked for a detailed report within a week.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Kanyakumari: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the alleged rape and murder of a woman inside a stationary train coach at Nagercoil Junction railway station, Tamil Nadu and wrote to the DGP seeking a thorough and time-bound investigation, examination of possible security lapses and preservation of CCTV footage and forensic evidence.
Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has called for expeditious identification of the deceased and tracing of her family, while asking for a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within a week.
Furthermore, the Commission has sought a comprehensive review of railway station security, particularly the monitoring of unoccupied coaches, night patrolling and coordination among the GRP, RPF and railway authorities.
"The safety of women in railway premises and public transport spaces cannot be compromised. Such grave incidents demand strict accountability, effective security measures and swift action to ensure justice for the victim," it said.
Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Nagercoil in connection with the murder.
The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report published in The Times of India on 21 November 2026 regarding the alleged rape and murder of a woman inside a stationary train coach at Nagercoil Junction railway station, Tamil Nadu. The victim’s body was reportedly discovered four days after the incident. The accused has been arrested by the Railway Police. The NCW Chairperson, Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the DGP, Tamil Nadu, seeking a thorough and time-bound investigation, examination of possible security lapses and preservation of CCTV footage and forensic evidence. The Commission has also called for expeditious identification of the deceased and tracing of her family. It has sought a comprehensive review of railway station security, particularly the monitoring of unoccupied coaches, night patrolling and coordination among the GRP, RPF and railway authorities. The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within 7 days. The safety of women in railway premises and public transport spaces cannot be compromised. Such grave incidents demand strict accountability, effective security measures and swift action to ensure justice for the victim. #suomotu #ncw #ncwindia @tnpoliceoffl— NCW (@NCWIndia) November 22, 2026
The accused, identified as Ayyappan, is a resident of Shenbagaramanputhur in Kanyakumari and confessed to having forcibly dragged the woman, sexually assaulted her, and finally murdered her. He was produced before a Nagercoil court, which remanded him to judicial custody.
The decomposed body was found under the seat of a carriage designated for persons with disabilities by railway staff at the yard while taking the train out after the maintenance work.
Subsequently, police personnel reached the yard and recovered the body. Preliminary investigations identified the deceased as a woman aged between 35 and 40 years. Her face had decomposed beyond recognition.
The body was subsequently sent to the Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, which confirmed that the woman had been murdered and that she sustained fractures to her pelvis and ribs.
Consequently, the police registered a case of murder and have launched an investigation to determine the identity of the woman and the circumstances surrounding her death. Two special teams, led by Inspector Catherine Sujatha, were formed for the inquiry.
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