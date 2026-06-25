ETV Bharat / state

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Rajkot Woman's Death; Seeks FIR, Arrests In 7 Days

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the death of a 21-year-old woman in suspicious circumstances in Gujarat's Rajkot. The Commission has sought immediate registration of an FIR, arrest of the accused and a detailed action-taken-report within seven days.

In a statement, the Commission said it has taken serious note of the "extremely grave and heart-rending" death of Nandini Anandbhai Bosamiya and written to the Gujarat director general of police (DGP) seeking immediate and effective action in the matter.

According to media reports, Bosamiya was allegedly found hanging inside a flat in the Agaman City residential complex near Gondal Chowkdi on Wednesday. Reports cited by the Commission said the victim was allegedly subjected to prolonged physical, psychological and financial exploitation. It was also alleged that she was deceived and pressured into undergoing a forced hysterectomy, the Commission said.

The NCW said the message shared by the woman before her death, along with the circumstances at the scene, made the matter "even more suspicious".