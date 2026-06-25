NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Rajkot Woman's Death; Seeks FIR, Arrests In 7 Days
The Commission directed that an FIR be registered immediately and that the arrest of all accused persons be ensured at the earliest
By PTI
Published : June 25, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the death of a 21-year-old woman in suspicious circumstances in Gujarat's Rajkot. The Commission has sought immediate registration of an FIR, arrest of the accused and a detailed action-taken-report within seven days.
In a statement, the Commission said it has taken serious note of the "extremely grave and heart-rending" death of Nandini Anandbhai Bosamiya and written to the Gujarat director general of police (DGP) seeking immediate and effective action in the matter.
According to media reports, Bosamiya was allegedly found hanging inside a flat in the Agaman City residential complex near Gondal Chowkdi on Wednesday. Reports cited by the Commission said the victim was allegedly subjected to prolonged physical, psychological and financial exploitation. It was also alleged that she was deceived and pressured into undergoing a forced hysterectomy, the Commission said.
The NCW said the message shared by the woman before her death, along with the circumstances at the scene, made the matter "even more suspicious".
The Commission directed that an FIR be registered immediately under the provisions of law and that the arrest of all accused persons be ensured at the earliest. It also sought a detailed probe into the alleged forced hysterectomy, including the role of the medical facility concerned and the medical personnel involved.
The NCW further directed that a comprehensive forensic post-mortem be conducted by a panel of expert doctors. In addition, the Commission has also sought an inquiry into the financial exploitation allegedly suffered by the victim and asked that efforts be made for its recovery.
It has also asked the Gujarat Police to review an earlier complaint registered in Junagadh and examine any institutional lapses in the handling of the case. "The Commission has directed that a detailed Action Taken Report be submitted within seven days," the statement said.