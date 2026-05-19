ETV Bharat / state

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Jodhpur Sisters Suicide-Gangrape Case, Seeks Report Within A Week

The Commission has also sought information on the legal assistance, psychological counselling, security, and rehabilitation support provided to the victim's family, as well as steps taken to ensure prompt action in future cases of sexual offenses and blackmail against women.

"The Commission has sought details on the provisions invoked in the FIR, arrest of all accused, current status of the investigation, digital and forensic evidence, alleged police inaction on prior complaints by the victim's family, and accountability of the concerned officials," the NCW said on a post on X.

NCW chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, wrote a letter to from the Rajasthan chief secretary and the director general of police, "directing them to ensure immediate, impartial, and time-bound action in the matter" and has asked to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

Jodhpur: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged prolonged gang-rape, blackmail, sexual exploitation and subsequent suicides of two sisters in Jodhpur and sought an action taken report within seven days.

"The National Commission for Women, while strongly condemning this incident, has stated that such heinous crimes against women and negligence at any level will not be tolerated under any circumstances," the post read.

The Jodhpur case probe was initiated following a complaint filed by the younger sister on April 11 alleging that her elder sister was trapped by an e-Mitra service centre operator. As per her complaint, the accused allegedly recorded obscene videos of her elder sister without her consent and used those to blackmail her. The complainant's elder sister was allegedly sexually abused and extorted for four years, the complaint stated.

The elder sister died by suicide on March 20 and her younger sister approached the police, warning that if no action was taken against the accused, she too could take her life. She alleged that although FIR was registered, the accused continued to threat her. On May 15, the younger sister died by suicide.

The family members alleged that the younger sister could have been saved if police had taken timely action. Three days after the second death, accused, Mahipal and Gopal, were arrested and a departmental inquiry was initiated against the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and the Station House Officer (SHO).

Earlier, questions were raised on the conduct and working style of the DSP and SHO. Jodhpur Rural Superintendent of Police P D Nitya initiated a departmental inquiry against both officers and further action will be taken based on the findings of this report.

Several audio clips related to the sequence of events are currently circulating on social media but ETV Bharat has not verified the authenticity of these clips. An audio clip contains an alleged conversation between the elder sister and the SHO, who dismisses her complaint as fabricated. The SHO has not responded to the viral audio clips.