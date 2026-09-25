ETV Bharat / state

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Alleged Rape Of 16-Year-Old Cyclist By Her Coach In Patiala

NCW Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar has directed the police to immediately trace and arrest the accused. ( IANS )

Patiala: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape of a 16-year-old national-level cyclist training at the National Centre of Excellence located at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala.

Patiala Police have registered an FIR against 34-year-old Kazakhstan cycling coach Maxat Ayezbayev under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and Sections 64(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the alleged incident took place on September 13, while the complaint was received on September 18, following which a case was registered at Civil Lines Police Station.

Police have taken the accused's passport into possession and formed special teams to trace and arrest him. Police have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. According to available information, the accused is currently out of police reach.

NCW Seeks Strict Action Under POCSO Act And BNS

NCW Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar has directed the concerned authorities to immediately trace and arrest the accused, conduct a time-bound investigation and preserve digital and forensic evidence. The commission has sought strict action under the POCSO Act and BNS, along with an investigation into any institutional negligence.