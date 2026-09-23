ETV Bharat / state

NCW Takes Cognisance Of Kalkaji Temple Gang Rape Case, Seeks Time-bound investigation

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a suo motu cognisance of the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl and the assault on her male friend at Aastha Kunj Park, near the Kalkaji Temple in South East Delhi.

The case had come to light on Tuesday. On Monday night the seventeen year old girl visited the Kalkaji Temple with her friend and the duo went for a stroll in the nearby Aastha Kunj Park.

Three miscreants allegedly surrounded them inside the park posing as police personnel and separated the girl from her friend and subsequently took her to a secluded area and committed gang-rape. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill both of them.

Taking a serious note of the matter, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner and demanded a time-bound investigation into the case.

Furthermore, directives have been issued to ensure the immediate arrest of the absconding accused and to initiate the action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.