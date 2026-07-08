NCW Raps Rajasthan Police Over Minor's Gang-Rape, Seeks Action in 15 Days
Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar cites administrative and policing failures in Sri Ganganagar case; orders action against illegal establishments.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday pulled up the Rajasthan police over alleged gang-rape and trafficking of a 13-year-old minor girl in Sri Ganganagar describing it as serious administrative and policing failure.
Taking serious cognisance of the matter, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar made these observations during a hearing convened by her with the senior police officers from Rajasthan and other concerned officials.
Rahatkar expressed deep concern over the lapses and asked the District Magistrate, Sri Ganganagar, to identify all unregistered and unauthorised hotels and commercial establishments operating in the district and initiate action against them within 15 days.
She stated that responsibility must be fixed for allowing such establishments to function without proper compliance, while noting that the running of unauthorised establishments without proper compliance is unacceptable.
The Superintendent of Police has been directed to conduct an assessment into the failure of local policing, including patrolling and surveillance systems, which failed to detect the trafficking and repeated sexual abuse of the minor.
The Commission also took note of the circulation of videos and content related to the minor survivor on digital platforms and the delay in producing the survivor before the Child Welfare Committee, observing that such a delay amounted to a violation of statutory provisions.
Rahatkar directed police to ensure the immediate removal of such material from social media and online platforms, noting that strict legal action must be initiated against persons involved in recording, sharing, or circulating such material, in accordance with laws protecting the privacy and dignity of sexual assault survivors.
The Commission also instructed the Child Welfare Committee to ensure the complete safety and well-being of the survivor through immediate and surprise verification visits at her residence and to ensure continuous monitoring of her rehabilitation and protection.
Rahatkar directed the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report within 15 days, covering the status of the investigation. action against illegal establishments and accountability measures against officials responsible for lapses. The Commission also sought that measures be introduced to strengthen child protection mechanisms in the district.
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