ETV Bharat / state

NCW Raps Rajasthan Police Over Minor's Gang-Rape, Seeks Action in 15 Days

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday pulled up the Rajasthan police over alleged gang-rape and trafficking of a 13-year-old minor girl in Sri Ganganagar describing it as serious administrative and policing failure.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar made these observations during a hearing convened by her with the senior police officers from Rajasthan and other concerned officials.

Rahatkar expressed deep concern over the lapses and asked the District Magistrate, Sri Ganganagar, to identify all unregistered and unauthorised hotels and commercial establishments operating in the district and initiate action against them within 15 days.

She stated that responsibility must be fixed for allowing such establishments to function without proper compliance, while noting that the running of unauthorised establishments without proper compliance is unacceptable.

The Superintendent of Police has been directed to conduct an assessment into the failure of local policing, including patrolling and surveillance systems, which failed to detect the trafficking and repeated sexual abuse of the minor.