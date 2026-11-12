ETV Bharat / state

NCW Chief Slams Jharkhand Govt Over 'Non-Cooperative' Stance In Nisha Bhagat Death Probe

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson, Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, who arrived in Jharkhand to investigate the death of Nisha Bhagat, has expressed her displeasure over the “non-cooperative stance” of the state government.

Upon reaching Ranchi after meeting the deceased Nisha Bhagat’s family in Gumla, Rahatkar alleged that neither the Director General of Police (DGP) met her, nor did the Chief Minister approve an appointment. Earlier, in Gumla, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) also maintained a distance from the National Commission for Women.

Visibly upset by the state government’s attitude, the NCW Chairperson addressed the media in Ranchi, stating that the failure to inform the Commission about the administrative actions taken in this case so far is a matter of grave concern. She emphasised that the state government cannot absolve itself of its responsibilities simply by handing over the investigation into Nisha Bhagat’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She described the death of Nisha Bhagat as deeply tragic, noting that the loss of such a young life is a matter of serious concern. NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance The NCW chairperson stated that immediately after the incident, the commission took cognisance and wrote to the Jharkhand DGP, ordering an investigation and requesting an update on the actions taken thus far. Given the nature of Nisha Bhagat’s death and the prevailing public sentiment, the Commission took suo motu cognisance of the matter. Consequently, Rahatkar decided to immediately visit Gumla and Ranchi, where she met Nisha Bhagat’s family members to gather details about the incident. ‘Investigation Will Be Monitored’