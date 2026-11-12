NCW Chief Slams Jharkhand Govt Over 'Non-Cooperative' Stance In Nisha Bhagat Death Probe
After meeting Nisha Bhagat’s family in Gumla, Rahatkar alleged that neither the DGP met her nor did the Chief Minister approve an appointment.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 4:05 AM IST|
Updated : November 12, 2026 at 4:46 AM IST
Ranchi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson, Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, who arrived in Jharkhand to investigate the death of Nisha Bhagat, has expressed her displeasure over the “non-cooperative stance” of the state government.
Upon reaching Ranchi after meeting the deceased Nisha Bhagat’s family in Gumla, Rahatkar alleged that neither the Director General of Police (DGP) met her, nor did the Chief Minister approve an appointment. Earlier, in Gumla, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) also maintained a distance from the National Commission for Women.
Visibly upset by the state government’s attitude, the NCW Chairperson addressed the media in Ranchi, stating that the failure to inform the Commission about the administrative actions taken in this case so far is a matter of grave concern.
She emphasised that the state government cannot absolve itself of its responsibilities simply by handing over the investigation into Nisha Bhagat’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She described the death of Nisha Bhagat as deeply tragic, noting that the loss of such a young life is a matter of serious concern.
NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance
The NCW chairperson stated that immediately after the incident, the commission took cognisance and wrote to the Jharkhand DGP, ordering an investigation and requesting an update on the actions taken thus far.
Given the nature of Nisha Bhagat’s death and the prevailing public sentiment, the Commission took suo motu cognisance of the matter. Consequently, Rahatkar decided to immediately visit Gumla and Ranchi, where she met Nisha Bhagat’s family members to gather details about the incident.
‘Investigation Will Be Monitored’
Nisha Bhagat’s parents have demanded immediate justice for their daughter and have levelled very serious allegations. According to Rahatkar, the National Commission for Women is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness; we will take effective steps to ensure justice for Nisha and will continue to monitor the ongoing investigation.
536 Cases of Violence Against Women in Jharkhand Reported to the NCW
Rahatkar noted that several other incidents involving women have occurred in Jharkhand before the case of Nisha Bhagat. Regarding incidents such as the sexual exploitation of a girl in Godda, Seraikela, and Ranchi—where the police registered the case merely as 'molestation' and recorded the victim's age as 48 instead of 17—the Commission has taken cognisance of these matters from time to time and has also written to the state government. According to the NCW chairperson, the commission has not been informed of any action taken by the police in any of these cases.
Failure to secure a meeting with the Chief Minister
“When my visit to Jharkhand was scheduled to investigate the Nisha Bhagat case, we informed the Director General of Police (DGP), but a meeting was not arranged. Subsequently, I wrote to the Chief Minister, urging him to sensitise state government officials regarding incidents of violence against women, and requested an appointment to meet. However, no response has been received by us from his office to date,” Rahatkar added.
She alleged that this is not the first instance where state government officials have treated the NCW in this manner regarding cases of violence against women. The Commission’s team has visited Jharkhand on two previous occasions. According to her, the National Commission for Women is currently handling 536 cases of violence against women in Jharkhand—a matter the commission views with great seriousness.
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