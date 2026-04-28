ETV Bharat / state

NCST Seeks Report On Tribal Girl's Death And Mass Food Poisoning At School In Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar/Mayurbhanj: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued notices to Mayurbhanj District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and the Secretary of the State ST & SC Development Department in connection with the tragic death of a 12-year-old tribal girl and the hospitalisation of over 100 students following a mass food poisoning at a government-run residential school earlier this month.

The NCST has demanded a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

"The Commission, under the powers vested in it by the Constitution, has directed the authorities to submit full facts of the incident and preventive measures taken. Failure to comply may lead to the issuance of a summons and the invocation of civil court powers," an official statement from the NCST indicated.

The incident took place on April 12 at the Kakabandh Ashram School in the Rasgovindpur block. The students reportedly fell ill after consuming a meal consisting of pakhala (fermented rice), aloo masala, and saag. Parents of the victims alleged that the food served was stale and leftover from the previous day.

After consuming the meal, dozens of children began showing symptoms of severe vomiting and diarrhoea. A Class V student succumbed to her illness on April 14 while undergoing treatment. While estimates vary, between 100 and 140 other students were reportedly affected, with many requiring urgent hospitalisation.