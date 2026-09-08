ETV Bharat / state

NCSC Chief Kishor Makwana Says Kharge Purification 'Row' Not An SC Issue, Rules Out Report From Uttarakhand Govt

New Delhi: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairperson Kishor Makwana on Tuesday said that the "shuddhikaran" (purification) ritual performed at the venue in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally last month, had no Scheduled Caste angle to it and ruled out seeking a report from the state government over the matter.

Notably, the Congress has stepped up its attack on the ruling BJP over the matter, alleging involvement of the party leaders behind the incident. The grand old party asserted that the incident is a violation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act and demanded registration on an FIR.

Top brass of the Congress-lead by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi flayed the BJP over the issue and stated that this incident had shown the "mindset" of the people affiliated with party. Gandhi alleged that the incident amounted to untouchability and sought registration of an FIR.

Later, an FIR was registered against Gandhi at Haldwani police station following a complaint alleging that he gave a caste spin to the incident. Congress MPs from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes communities, on Monday held a detailed deliberation over the matter at the party headquarters here, and condemned the incident. They announced that they would submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over the matter. Earlier after Kharge addressed a gathering on August 8, a purification ritual was held at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, triggering a political row.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Makwana, in his first reaction after the incident, said, "There was no Scheduled Caste angle to it from any perspective."

Asked whether as chairperson of the Scheduled Castes Commission, he would seek a report from the Uttarakhand government, he said, "Whatever had happened it had no connection with Scheduled Castes. Therefore, the question to seek a report from the Uttarakhand does not arise." Referring to Leader of Opposition in Lower House Gandhi's remarks, he said, "His statement was completely political. "

In addition to the "purification" ritual row, the NCSC Chairperson also spoke on a wide range of issues concerning the SC community including caste census, key focus on changing social mindset, and crackdown on "misuse" of SC certificates.

Caste Census Issue

In response to a question on the issue concerning the caste census, Makwana while referring to the ongoing census said, "Census work is currently being carried out. And on this basis, our different caste groups will also be taken into consideration. Policies will also be formulated accordingly. So, ultimately, it will be beneficial."

Gandhi and Kharge, last month, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the caste census issue and demanded the present questionnaire for it be dropped and new one be prepared, which would help in recording the accurate population "of every caste and community."