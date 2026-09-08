NCSC Chief Kishor Makwana Says Kharge Purification 'Row' Not An SC Issue, Rules Out Report From Uttarakhand Govt
NCSC chairperson in an interview to ETV Bharat's Santu Das spells out Commission's priorities and his views on caste census.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
New Delhi: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairperson Kishor Makwana on Tuesday said that the "shuddhikaran" (purification) ritual performed at the venue in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally last month, had no Scheduled Caste angle to it and ruled out seeking a report from the state government over the matter.
Notably, the Congress has stepped up its attack on the ruling BJP over the matter, alleging involvement of the party leaders behind the incident. The grand old party asserted that the incident is a violation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act and demanded registration on an FIR.
Top brass of the Congress-lead by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi flayed the BJP over the issue and stated that this incident had shown the "mindset" of the people affiliated with party. Gandhi alleged that the incident amounted to untouchability and sought registration of an FIR.
Later, an FIR was registered against Gandhi at Haldwani police station following a complaint alleging that he gave a caste spin to the incident. Congress MPs from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes communities, on Monday held a detailed deliberation over the matter at the party headquarters here, and condemned the incident. They announced that they would submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over the matter. Earlier after Kharge addressed a gathering on August 8, a purification ritual was held at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, triggering a political row.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Makwana, in his first reaction after the incident, said, "There was no Scheduled Caste angle to it from any perspective."
Asked whether as chairperson of the Scheduled Castes Commission, he would seek a report from the Uttarakhand government, he said, "Whatever had happened it had no connection with Scheduled Castes. Therefore, the question to seek a report from the Uttarakhand does not arise." Referring to Leader of Opposition in Lower House Gandhi's remarks, he said, "His statement was completely political. "
In addition to the "purification" ritual row, the NCSC Chairperson also spoke on a wide range of issues concerning the SC community including caste census, key focus on changing social mindset, and crackdown on "misuse" of SC certificates.
Caste Census Issue
In response to a question on the issue concerning the caste census, Makwana while referring to the ongoing census said, "Census work is currently being carried out. And on this basis, our different caste groups will also be taken into consideration. Policies will also be formulated accordingly. So, ultimately, it will be beneficial."
Gandhi and Kharge, last month, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the caste census issue and demanded the present questionnaire for it be dropped and new one be prepared, which would help in recording the accurate population "of every caste and community."
Current Challenges Before NCSC
Makwana stated there are both challenges and opportunities before the Commission, and it is working towards overcoming the challenges and tapping the opportunities. Talking about the opportunities, he said, "The opportunity before us is that today the youth belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, are moving forward in many new areas on the basis of their talent. At the same time, the policies of the Government of India are also helping young people move forward. The Scheduled Caste youth are benefiting from the various policies of the Government of India and moving ahead. This is one opportunity before us."
Pointing out the challenges, Makwana said, "The challenge before us is that there is an attempt to run a political movement by using Scheduled Caste persons. So, this is a challenge before us."
Makwana, who has completed over two years as NCSC Chairperson, informed that after he took over, there were around 1.10 lakh cases pending before it, and more than 75,000 cases have been disposed so far.
Crackdown On Fake Certificates
Acknowledging that the Commission has been receiving complaints from different states regarding fake caste certificates, he said this matter is being strictly dealt with.
"From several states, the Commission has received complaints of fake caste certificates. Taking note of such complaints, the Commission has asked the concerned authorities and state government agencies to take strict action. The Commission is taking this issue very seriously. We are keeping a close watch on it, " the NCSC Chairperson said.
Future Roadmap
Makwana said their primary aim is that there should be greater social harmony in the society. "Babasaheb gave us the word 'fraternity.' The feeling of fraternity should be there in the society, and at the same time, an atmosphere of social harmony should be created. We are moving forward in this direction. In the coming time, we will also move ahead with dialogue-based programmes on caste discrimination issue, so that the dream and resolve of Babasaheb Ambedkar can be fulfilled." He added that the Commission "is making efforts in this direction."
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